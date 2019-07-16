Margot Robbie Wore Sharon Tate's Jewelry in Tarantino's Film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is all set to hit the screens worldwide on July 26. Actress Margot Robbie, in the lead up to the release, revealed in an interview how she got acquainted with the family of Sharon Tate, the young starlet portrayed by Robbie in the film, who was murdered by the members of the Charles Manson family.

Robbie also opened up about what it was like to take on the role of Tate. She said (via people.com), “Whenever I heard her name, I really only thought about her life," adding that she had never been "exposed to parts of her life when she was alive."

Robbie also claimed that Tate's sister Debra gave the 28-year-old actress some of her jewelry to wear in the film. "It was kind of sometimes very sad to be that closely connected with real-life Sharon,” Robbie remarked, adding that at moments, “suddenly the tragedy of it all would hit you and you’d be tremendously sad."

Earlier, when Once Upon a Time in Hollywood opened at the Cannes Film Festival, Robbie had styled her hair to resemble Tate, when she attended the festival in 1968.

Starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt in lead roles, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood follows the story of Rick Dalton (DiCaprio) and his stunt double Cliff Booth (Pitt) as they get embroiled in Hollywood's most scandalous event.

This is Tarantino's ninth film after The Hateful Eight (2015).

