Mari Selvaraj Approaches Fahadh Faasil for Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Film. No Official Word Yet

Tamil director Mari Selvaraj has approached Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil to act in his new film with actor, producer, and politician Udhayanidhi Stalin.

According to reports, the Mollywood star has been offered a crucial role in the film. However, Fahadh has yet to confirm anything from his side.

Sources, however, mentioned that nothing has been finalised yet, and director Mari Selvaraj is currently busy working on the script of the film.

Sources further revealed that Fahad was offered a Telugu film, starring Ram Charan, by director Shankar, but the actor refused the offer. And it is reported that Mari Selvaraj’s film also belongs to the same group.

On the Work front, Fahadh is currently busy shooting for Lokesh Kanagaraj’s movie “Vikram" with Kamal Hasan and Vijay Sethupathi. Meanwhile, he is also prepared to make his Telugu film debut with actor Allu Arjun’s film “Pushpa", which will also release in the Tamil language.

Talking about Udhayanidhi, the actor will begin shooting for the film as soon as he finishes the shoot of his Tamil remake of Article 15, which is currently being shot in Pollachi, a town in Tamil Nadu.

According to reports, to finalise the cast and crew of Mari Selvaraj’s project, Udhayanidhi will return to Chennai by October 4. Sources said that he is considering ending his acting career with Mari Selvaraj’s project and is planning to go into politics full time.

Besides this project, the acclaimed Tamil film director Mari Selvaraj has many other films lined up. He will soon resume work on his film with Dhruv Vikram, which is a kabaddi-based sports drama.

Selvaraj has also announced a film with south star Dhanush which is expected to go on floors only by late 2022.

