Mari Selvaraj's Karnan Starring Dhanush On NYT's International Streaming List

The New York Times (NYT), a reputed American daily, has listed Tamil movie Karnan among the five movies to watch out for. In its monthly ‘international streaming’ column, the publication has listed the “bristling Tamil neo-western” movie Karnan. The film directed by Mari Selvaraj was released on April 9 in the theatres. It was later released on OTT platform Amazon Prime video on May 14. The film starring actor Dhanush has been receiving admiration from critics and viewers since its release.

Devika Girish, columnist for NYT’s ‘international streaming’ column has listed Tamil filmmaker Mari Selvaraj’s Karnan on number four in the list of five movies. She described the film as a “thrilling Indian twist on the neo-western.” She said that film features “spunky villagers-in-arms, villainous policemen and a swashbuckling, horse-riding antihero.”

My latest @nytimes 🌍 streaming column is out! This month's picks include Chilean film-memoir I Never Climbed the Provincia, bristling Tamil neo-western Karnan, gorgeous French New Wave–riff The Cloud in her Room, and more. https://t.co/Tl3YO15di3— Devika Girish (@devikagirgayi) September 28, 2021

Devika in her column has said that the film is based on “horrific real-life incidents” from the 1990s.

The film shows the story of victims of police brutality in Podiyankulam, a small village consisting of poor and lower-caste people in south India. The bus drivers even refuse to stop their buses at the village bus stop which further creates problems for the villagers. This led to a riot-like situation in the village after frustrating villagers pelt stones at buses. Later, villagers suffer from police brutality and casteist slurs from those who are in power. The movie features Tamil superstar Dhanush as the fearless Karnan who saves the villagers from brutality. The film is currently streaming on Amazon Prime video.

The NYT has picked four more movies other than Karnan for this month. These are Chilean film-memoir I Never Climbed the Provincia, French movie Riff The Cloud in her Room, slow-burn Romanian drama The Father Who Moves Mountains and a documentary about baseball in Japan, Koshien: Japan’s Field of Dreams.

