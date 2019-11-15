Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Mariah Carey’s 'All I Want for Christmas' Voted Most Annoying Christmas Song Ever

According to a story published in Evening Standard, Mariah Carey's hit song was voted to be at the top of the most annoying list.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 15, 2019, 7:19 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Mariah Carey’s 'All I Want for Christmas' Voted Most Annoying Christmas Song Ever
Image: new18

If there is one thing that music lovers from UK do not want this Christmas, it is to hear Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You. A recent survey by telecom company Huawei has voted Carey's song as bring the most annoying Christmas song ever.

According to a story published in Evening Standard, Mariah Carey's hit song was voted to be at the top of the most annoying list. The survey was conducted by mobile company Huawei and asked people from the UK which songs they could do without hearing over the festive period, the report added.

Some of the top contenders included Do They Know It's Christmas? by Band-AId, Slade's Merry Xmas Everybody, George Michael's classic Last Christmas from Wham, with the list being rounded off by Andrew Sisters' Jingle Bells.

The full survey results for Britain’s most annoying Christmas song according to the Huawei survey is as follows:

All I Want for Christmas is You - Mariah Carey

Do They Know It's Christmas? - Band Aid

I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday - Wizzard

Merry Xmas Everybody - Slade

Last Christmas - Wham!

Fairytale of New York - The Pogues and Kirsty MacColl

Baby It's Cold Outside - Tom Jones & Cerys Matthews

Santa Claus is Coming to Town - Jackson 5

Santa Baby - Eartha Kitt

Jingle Bells - Andrews Sisters

Interestingly, Mariah Carey recently took to Twitter to share that she is releasing a special CD celebrating 25 years of her album Merry Christmas along with the video.

She also posted a video announcing that she is "kicking off the festivities" of a brand new video for All I want For Christmas is You.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram