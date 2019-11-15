Mariah Carey’s 'All I Want for Christmas' Voted Most Annoying Christmas Song Ever

If there is one thing that music lovers from UK do not want this Christmas, it is to hear Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You. A recent survey by telecom company Huawei has voted Carey's song as bring the most annoying Christmas song ever.

According to a story published in Evening Standard, Mariah Carey's hit song was voted to be at the top of the most annoying list. The survey was conducted by mobile company Huawei and asked people from the UK which songs they could do without hearing over the festive period, the report added.

Some of the top contenders included Do They Know It's Christmas? by Band-AId, Slade's Merry Xmas Everybody, George Michael's classic Last Christmas from Wham, with the list being rounded off by Andrew Sisters' Jingle Bells.

The full survey results for Britain’s most annoying Christmas song according to the Huawei survey is as follows:

All I Want for Christmas is You - Mariah Carey

Do They Know It's Christmas? - Band Aid

I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday - Wizzard

Merry Xmas Everybody - Slade

Last Christmas - Wham!

Fairytale of New York - The Pogues and Kirsty MacColl

Baby It's Cold Outside - Tom Jones & Cerys Matthews

Santa Claus is Coming to Town - Jackson 5

Santa Baby - Eartha Kitt

Jingle Bells - Andrews Sisters

Interestingly, Mariah Carey recently took to Twitter to share that she is releasing a special CD celebrating 25 years of her album Merry Christmas along with the video.

Lambily! MERRY CHRISTMAS is turning 25 & I’m celebrating by releasing a special 2CD Deluxe Anniversary Edition on Nov. 1 featuring my St. John The Divine performance & more! 🎄 Pre-order now for early access to tickets to my US tour https://t.co/bip7dxdvZc #MerryChristmas25 ☃💖 pic.twitter.com/QSE78fD7jO — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) September 23, 2019

She also posted a video announcing that she is "kicking off the festivities" of a brand new video for All I want For Christmas is You.

