Marilyn Monroe Birth Anniversary: 5 Iconic Pictures of the Timeless Beauty
Marilyn Monroe continues to be an evergreen symbol of Hollywood glamour. Here are five of her most iconic looks from various events.
Marilyn Monroe continues to be an evergreen symbol of Hollywood glamour. Here are five of her most iconic looks from various events.
One of the most iconic sex symbols of Hollywood in the 1950s and early 1960s, Marilyn Monroe was found dead in her Los Angeles home on August 5, 1962, from an overdose. Born June 1, 1926, Norma Jean Baker overcame odds of a difficult life, flitting in and out of foster homes, or staying with family friends, until she became the biggest international star and a sex icon of her times -- Marilyn Monroe. The actor would have turned 93 today, had she still been alive.
The actress who found fame as the 'dumb blonde' in films like Gentlemen Prefer Blondes and How to Marry a Millionaire, and won a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress for her work in the 1959 film Some Like It Hot, began her career in showbiz by becoming a pin-up model.
One of the most beautiful women of her times, Monroe would light up the screen every time she made an appearance and her peroxide dyed hair, bright red pout replete with the famous mole and curves still makes her the poster girl for vintage Hollywood glamour.
As Rose Loomis in the film Niagara (1953)
The film saw her playing a femme fatale who is scheming to murder her husband. A photo from one of the scenes, which shows her in a pink blouse, her slightly parted lips adorned by a bright shade or red and gold danglers perfectly, captured the beauty of the late actress.
At the premiere of the film There's No Business like Show Business
Dressed in a satin white off-shoulder gown paired with fur and elbow-length gloves, the black and white photo portrayed Monroe like Hollywood royalty.
Iconic pose for The Seven Year Itch
Although the film was shot in Hollywood, the studio decided to generate advance publicity by staging the filming of a scene on Lexington Avenue in Manhattan. Monroe can be seen standing on a subway grate with the air blowing up the skirt of her white dress, which became one of the most famous scenes of her career.
Marilyn's marriage to Arthur Miller
Monroe's third and last marriage before her untimely death was to American writer Arthur Miller. Monroe and Miller were married in a civil ceremony at the Westchester County Court in White Plains, New York, on June 29, and two days later had a Jewish ceremony at the Waccabuc, New York.
Marilyn Monroe and Marlon Brando
Marilyn Monroe and Marlon Brando promoted the Actors Studio Second Annual benefit, which premiered The Rose Tattoo on December 12, 1955. Perhaps the two most famous actors of their generation, Monroe and Brando were rumoured to have briefly dated in 1955, after her divorce from DiMaggio and before her relationship with Arthur Miller.
