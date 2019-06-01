Marilyn Monroe Birth Anniversary: Interesting Facts About the Hollywood Icon

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
Marilyn Monroe Birth Anniversary: Interesting Facts About the Hollywood Icon
On her 93rd birth anniversary, here is a look at the some of the fascinating facts related to the iconic Hollywood actress.
Image: Twitter
Loading...
Born as Norma Jeane Mortenson on June 1, 1926 in Los Angeles, California, Marilyn Monroe overcame a troubled childhood to hold sway over generations and cement her status as a "sex symbol" and cultural icon. Despite her tragic and untimely death in 1962, Monroe remains one of the most enduring stars ever to have graced the screen.
On her 93rd birth anniversary, here is a look at the some of the fascinating facts related to the popular Hollywood actress, ranked as the sixth greatest female star of all time by the American Film Institute.
1. She was born Norma Jeane Mortenson (later baptized as Norma Jeane Baker) as the third child of Gladys Pearl Baker, who developed psychiatric problems and was eventually placed in a mental institution. Monroe never knew her father.
2. Monroe didn't have fond memories of her mother, recounting that she had tried to smother her as a baby, while she was lying in a cradle, using a pillow. She was raised by several foster parents and, for a time, in an orphanage.
3. Monroe signed her first movie contract in 1946 and assumed the screen mane 'Marilyn Monroe' and dyed her hair blonde. Her acting career didn't really take off until a few years later, though.
4. In 1942, she married a fellow worker in an aircraft factory, but they divorced soon. In 1954 she was briefly married to baseball great Joe DiMaggio before marrying playwright Arthur Miller two years later.
5. Tired of the "dumb blonde" roles she was being offered, Monroe moved to New York City to train with legendary acting coach Lee Strasberg at the Actors' Studio.
6. Monroe's pre-performance anxiety is said to be the cause of her legendary tardiness on sets, often infuriating her co-stars and crew.
7. Monroe's 23 movies grossed a total of more than $200 million. She overcame the early "dumb blonde" image with her critically-acclaimed performance in Some Like It Hot (1959).
8. On May 19, 1962, Monroe sang "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" at John F. Kennedy's birthday bash, drawing praise from the 35th president of the United States, who said, "I can now retire from politics after having had 'Happy Birthday' sung to me in such a sweet, wholesome way."
9. Monroe's 'skirt scene' from the Seven Year Itch not only went on to become one of the most iconic movie scenes but also led to her seeking divorce from Joe DiMaggio on grounds of "mental cruelty". DiMaggio had stormed off the sets over what he what he felt was an "exhibitionist" scene.
10. Monroe found it difficult to learn lines, and took 60 takes to deliver the line "It's me, Sugar", in Some Like It Hot.
11. Monroe was named 'The Most Advertised Girl in the World' by the Advertising Association in 1953. American Airlines, Kyron Way Diet Pills, Pabst Beer, Tan-Tan Suntan Lotion and Royal Triton Oil were some of the brands she represented.
12. An avid reader, she had over 400 books in her personal library.
Follow @News18Movies for more
On her 93rd birth anniversary, here is a look at the some of the fascinating facts related to the popular Hollywood actress, ranked as the sixth greatest female star of all time by the American Film Institute.
1. She was born Norma Jeane Mortenson (later baptized as Norma Jeane Baker) as the third child of Gladys Pearl Baker, who developed psychiatric problems and was eventually placed in a mental institution. Monroe never knew her father.
2. Monroe didn't have fond memories of her mother, recounting that she had tried to smother her as a baby, while she was lying in a cradle, using a pillow. She was raised by several foster parents and, for a time, in an orphanage.
3. Monroe signed her first movie contract in 1946 and assumed the screen mane 'Marilyn Monroe' and dyed her hair blonde. Her acting career didn't really take off until a few years later, though.
4. In 1942, she married a fellow worker in an aircraft factory, but they divorced soon. In 1954 she was briefly married to baseball great Joe DiMaggio before marrying playwright Arthur Miller two years later.
5. Tired of the "dumb blonde" roles she was being offered, Monroe moved to New York City to train with legendary acting coach Lee Strasberg at the Actors' Studio.
6. Monroe's pre-performance anxiety is said to be the cause of her legendary tardiness on sets, often infuriating her co-stars and crew.
7. Monroe's 23 movies grossed a total of more than $200 million. She overcame the early "dumb blonde" image with her critically-acclaimed performance in Some Like It Hot (1959).
8. On May 19, 1962, Monroe sang "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" at John F. Kennedy's birthday bash, drawing praise from the 35th president of the United States, who said, "I can now retire from politics after having had 'Happy Birthday' sung to me in such a sweet, wholesome way."
9. Monroe's 'skirt scene' from the Seven Year Itch not only went on to become one of the most iconic movie scenes but also led to her seeking divorce from Joe DiMaggio on grounds of "mental cruelty". DiMaggio had stormed off the sets over what he what he felt was an "exhibitionist" scene.
10. Monroe found it difficult to learn lines, and took 60 takes to deliver the line "It's me, Sugar", in Some Like It Hot.
11. Monroe was named 'The Most Advertised Girl in the World' by the Advertising Association in 1953. American Airlines, Kyron Way Diet Pills, Pabst Beer, Tan-Tan Suntan Lotion and Royal Triton Oil were some of the brands she represented.
12. An avid reader, she had over 400 books in her personal library.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra Gives '70s Vibes in Feather Knit Dress for Jonas Brothers Show
- IAF Installs Rafale Fighter Jet Model Outside Air Chief’s Akbar Road Residence
- Liverpool, Tottenham Set for Champions League Showdown as Madrid Sees Sea of English Supporters
- Samsung Galaxy S10 Software Update Brings Wide-Angle Night Mode, May Security Patch
- In Kolkata, a College Admission Form Allows You to Choose 'Humanity' as Religion
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results