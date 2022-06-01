Marilyn Monroe Birth Anniversary: Interesting Looks of the Style Icon of Golden Era

MARILYN MONROE BIRTH ANNIVERSARY: Hollywood’s evergreen star Marilyn Monroe is still the fashion inspiration for many new-age personalities. They look forward to the iconic dresses of the late actress to ace up their fashion game. Recently, Kim Kardashian ruled the Met Gala red carpet with one of the most-loved Marilyn Monroe dresses. This is the kind of influence she has created in the world of style.

On the birthday anniversary of the popular actress of the Golden era, let’s take a look at the looks of Marilyn Monroe that were way ahead of their time.

This iconic white dress is still the talk of the town. Many people have tried imitating this dress from “The Seven Year Itch”. This became a sensation as soon as the actress had the moment of her lifetime.

When she appeared on screens for her film, Niagara, she left every mesmerised by her beauty. Her dress received so much love from the audience as she wore it off-screens too for various events.

Marilyn Monroe believed, “My body is my body. Every part of it.” She was way ahead of her time and wore bikinis way before many actresses even thought of it.

Another look which is still as fresh as the 60s is this 1956 green and black dress. The actress posed on the backlots of the Fox Studios in Los Angeles to give us another inspiration.

Be it casual or class, the blonde actress has her way through every style. This blue jumpsuit has a fair share of hotness with a charming casual look.

Marilyn in corset and fishnet tights raised the temperature of the studio when she posed for Bruno Bernard. She chose black pumps to complete the amazing look.

