Marilyn Monroe Death Anniversary: 10 Lesser-known Facts about the Hollywood Icon

July 4 marks the 59th death anniversary of Marilyn Monroe, a Golden Globe Award-winning American-Norwegian actress who rose to prominence as one of Hollywood’s greatest renowned actresses in the 1950s and early 1960s. She was born with the name Norma Jeane Mortenson on June 1, 1926, in Los Angeles, California, and was subsequently christened Norma Jeane Baker. Monroe’s films were commercially successful, and she was one of the highest-paid performers of the time. On the anniversary of Monroe’s death, here are some lesser-known facts about her.

1. Monroe disliked diamonds: Despite being famed for singing the song Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend, she was not a fan of expensive jewel. With the exception of a string of pearls and a diamond ring gifted to her by Joe DiMaggio, her second husband, all of her jewellery was costume.

2. After her mother Gladys was hospitalised, Norma Jeane Baker (Monroe) was raised in an orphanage and had 11 sets of foster parents as a kid.

3. Monroe went by several monikers. Her real name is Norma Jeane Mortenson, although she was baptised as Norma Jeane Baker. She worked as a model under the aliases Jean Norman and Mona Monroe. Her first thought for a screen name was Jean Adair. In March 1956, she legally changed her name to Marilyn Monroe.

4. Despite being portrayed as a stupid blonde (an image she despised), she was very brilliant, with an IQ of 168.

5. Monroe became a Jew after marrying writer Arthur Miller.

6. Monroe died while listening to a Frank Sinatra album.

7. She found it difficult to learn lines, and it took her 60 tries to say “It’s me, Sugar" in Some Like it Hot.

8. In 1953, the Advertising Association dubbed Monroe “The Most Advertised Girl in the World." American Airlines, Kyron Way Diet Pills, Pabst Beer, Tan-Tan Suntan Lotion, and Royal Triton Oil were among the products she promoted.

9. She was a voracious reader with a sizable collection at home. She has almost 400 books on various themes.

10. Monroe is well-known for her stunning blonde hair. This is not, however, her actual hair colour. She was born with dark hair and began colouring it when she got her first studio deal.

