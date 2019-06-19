Marilyn Monroe's Statue Stolen from Monument at Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles

A small statue of Marilyn Monroe, which used to sit atop an artwork at a tourist landmark in Hollywood, got stolen earlier this week. The statue of the Hollywood beauty, which shows the actress in her iconic windblown dress pose from 1955's The Seven Year Itch, was perched atop the Ladies of Hollywood Gazebo on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

As per reports from authorities, a witness saw a man climb the Eiffel Tower-shaped structure late on Sunday, June 16, and use a saw to remove the Marilyn Monroe statue. A Los Angeles daily reported that the statue, which was located at the corner of Hollywood Boulevard and La Brea Avenue, was stolen at around 3am on Monday. The Los Angeles Police Department Police said that the investigators had recovered some prints from the scene but they haven't arrested any one.

The Marilyn Monroe statue was mounted at the top of the silver structure that is held up by statues of Hollywood actresses including Mae West, Anna Mae Wong, Dolores Del Rio and Dorothy Dandridge. The statue celebrates the film actresses representing different cultures who helped change the movie business and the film industry.

The iconic monument - Ladies of Hollywood Gazebo - which is 25 years old, was commissioned in 1993 by the Los Angeles Community Redevelopment Agency Art Program. It was created by the architect and film director Catherine Hardwicke as a tribute to the multi-ethnic women of Hollywood.

"I am calling this the great Marilyn caper of 2019. We have a witness who saw someone climb this structure and saw off the statue at the top and it's a Marilyn Monroe image," Councilman Mitch O'Farrell said, as per NBC4, reported Deadline.

