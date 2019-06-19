Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Marilyn Monroe's Statue Stolen from Monument at Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles

The Marilyn Monroe statue was mounted at the top of the silver structure that is held up by statues of Hollywood actresses including Mae West, Anna Mae Wong, Dolores Del Rio and Dorothy Dandridge.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 19, 2019, 6:41 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Marilyn Monroe's Statue Stolen from Monument at Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles
The Marilyn Monroe statue was mounted at the top of the silver structure that is held up by statues of Hollywood actresses including Mae West, Anna Mae Wong, Dolores Del Rio and Dorothy Dandridge.
Loading...

A small statue of Marilyn Monroe, which used to sit atop an artwork at a tourist landmark in Hollywood, got stolen earlier this week. The statue of the Hollywood beauty, which shows the actress in her iconic windblown dress pose from 1955's The Seven Year Itch, was perched atop the Ladies of Hollywood Gazebo on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

As per reports from authorities, a witness saw a man climb the Eiffel Tower-shaped structure late on Sunday, June 16, and use a saw to remove the Marilyn Monroe statue. A Los Angeles daily reported that the statue, which was located at the corner of Hollywood Boulevard and La Brea Avenue, was stolen at around 3am on Monday. The Los Angeles Police Department Police said that the investigators had recovered some prints from the scene but they haven't arrested any one.

The Marilyn Monroe statue was mounted at the top of the silver structure that is held up by statues of Hollywood actresses including Mae West, Anna Mae Wong, Dolores Del Rio and Dorothy Dandridge. The statue celebrates the film actresses representing different cultures who helped change the movie business and the film industry.

The iconic monument - Ladies of Hollywood Gazebo - which is 25 years old, was commissioned in 1993 by the Los Angeles Community Redevelopment Agency Art Program. It was created by the architect and film director Catherine Hardwicke as a tribute to the multi-ethnic women of Hollywood.

"I am calling this the great Marilyn caper of 2019. We have a witness who saw someone climb this structure and saw off the statue at the top and it's a Marilyn Monroe image," Councilman Mitch O'Farrell said, as per NBC4, reported Deadline.

Follow @News18Movies more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram