Marjaavan Song Tum Hi Aana Showcases Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria's Painful Separation

The revenge drama Marjaavan, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria and Ritiesh Deshmukh has already garnered interest among viewers thanks to its impressive trailer and continuing with the trend, makers have dropped its first song. The soulful romantic number Tum Hi Aana is a tear-jerker, to say the least.

The makers of Marjaavan have released the romantic number 'Tum Hi Aana' featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria. Sung by Jubin Nautiual, the emotional ballad has music by Payal Dev, with the video giving an insight into Raghu and Zoya's love story and melancholy separation.

Taking to Twitter, Riteish Deshmukh posted the link to the song, alongside the caption, "Pyaar mein naachne do, gaane do, ishq farmaane do in deewano ko. Phir dikhaata hoon main apne kameenepanti ki height! #TumHiAana out now."

The film has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani and is set to release on November 8, 2019.

According to an earlier interview with TOI, director Milap had said that the song is the theme of the film, adding that the love song is about emotions, passion and heartbreak and is on the lines of 'Bekhayali' ('Kabir Singh') and 'Galliyan' ('Ek Villain').

Notably, Riteish Deshmukh plays a vertically challenged three-feet-long antagonist in this action thriller that would be distinctly different than his previous collaboration with Malhotra in Ek Villain.

In an interaction with Mumbai Mirror, Milap had revealed more about Riteish's character saying that they decided to make the villain a three-foot-tall but larger-than-life midget with a wicked sense of humour.

