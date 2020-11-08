Mark Hamill Gives Star Wars Twist to Joe Biden's Win, Calls It 'Best Episode Ever'

Hollywood star Mark Hamill, who has immortalised the character of Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars films celebrated Democrat candidate Joe Biden's victory over Donald Trump in the US Elections 2020 with the franchise' reference. He shared a collage of Barack Obama, Tump and Biden and referred to their presidency with the title of a Star Wars movie.

Obama's presidency in 2008 equalled to A New Hope (1997), Trump's years as POTUs from 2016-20 was The Empire Strikes Back and Joe Biden's upcoming tenure will be like Return of the Jedi. He captioned his post, "Best Episode Ever."

Take a look below:

Star Wars is an epic space opera franchise with 9 films and many other spin-off shows, short films and other forms of media, as a part of it's story-telling. Apart from Hamill, Harrison Ford, late Carrie Fischer played Han Solo and Princess Leia in the older Star Wars Films. The contemporary actors of the franchise include Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, Jon Boyega, Oscar Isaac and Natalie Portman.

Biden on Saturday defeated the incumbent US President Donald Trump in the closely-fought presidential election, according to the American media. The 77-year-old former US vice president will become the 46th president of the United States, CNN reported, after a victory in Pennsylvania, the state where he was born put him over the 270 electoral votes needed to win. Kamala Harris, who is set to be Vice President of the United States, is the first African-American woman to become the VP of the country. She is of Tamil origin from her mother Shyamala Harris' side.

Donald Trump, however, alleged 'fraud' and tweeted that he won the elections 'by a lot.' However, Twitter has flagged up to five of his tweets for tweeting 'misleading' information about the US elections. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will be sworn in on January 20, 2021.