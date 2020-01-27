Take the pledge to vote

Mark Hamill Shares Late Kobe Bryant's Oscars Moment

NBA legend Kobe Bryant had written and narrated Oscar-winning animated short film in 2017 titled 'Dear Basketball' which revolved around his retirement announcement.

January 27, 2020
News of Kobe Bryant and his thirteen year-old daughter Gianna's death in a helicopter crash few miles from Los Angeles has shaken fans around the world. Of the many celebrities expressing their sorrow over Kobe and Gianna's tragic death on social media, was Mark Hamill.

Hamill took to Twitter to remember what a legend Bryant was, not only inside the basketball court but outside it as well. He even talked about the time he got to meet Bryant in 2018 at the Oscars. Sharing some pictures from the event, Hamill pointed out that he presented an Oscar to Bryant in the Best Animated Short category for his film Dear Basketball.

Kobe Bryant wrote and played the role of a narrator in the animated short film Dear Basketball. The film is based on a letter he wrote when he announced his retirement from basketball. The film was positively received by fans and went on to win numerous awards. Apart from an Oscar, the film also won a Sports Emmy award in the Outstanding Post-Produced Graphic Design category.

Dear Basketball was also the name of a poem Bryant had written while announcing his retirement. In it, he talked about how despite still loving basketball to the core, he realized that his body was not ready for any more potential injuries. He had also thanked fans for their support and love throughout his journey in the game.

