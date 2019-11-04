Take the pledge to vote

Mark Ruffalo Celebrates Two Years of Having Fun with Friends from Work

Avengers Endgame actor Mark Ruffalo took to Twitter to share a picture of himself alongside Taika Waititi and Chris Hemsworth.

November 4, 2019
Mark Ruffalo, despite not having a trilogy of his own, has won hearts and entertained fans in his role as Bruce Banner/The Hulk over numerous films. One of the most remembered films of the actor and his character is Thor: Ragnarok. The film was marked as one of the firsts where the character of The Hulk spoke the most from his previous appearances.

Mark Ruffalo on Sunday celebrated the two year anniversary of the film. He took to Twitter to share a picture of himself alongside Taika Waititi and Chris Hemsworth. In the tweet, he also used the phrase "friends from work" which is a clear reference to the line delivered by Hemsworth in the battleground when he first comes face to face with The Hulk.

Thor: Ragnarok was a massive success among audiences. The film was lauded for bringing out the humor in the characters of Thor and Bruce Banner. At the box office, the film performed better than all the other Thor films. Waititi's successful vision led to him being given the role of directing the next Thor film titled Love and Thunder. Whether Mark Ruffalo would be playing a minor or prominent role in the film is unknown. Following Avengers: Endgame not much has been revealed about the future of Ruffalo's character. Currently, he has only been cast in Marvel's upcoming animated web series titled What If...?

