Mark Ruffalo Drops Major Hint About She-Hulk Cameo

Hollywood star Mark Ruffalo has been playing the superhero Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since the 2012 film The Avengers after he replaced Edward Norton in the standalone film. After that, he appeared in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Endgame brought together the six original Avengers -- Captain America, Iron Man, Black Widow, Hulk, Thor and Hawkeye. It has, however, been unclear what the green superhero's fate would be, as many of his contemporaries either died, passed on their mantle or are officially set to return in MCU's Phase 4. As for the Hulk, Marvel announced a separate Disney+ series called She-Hulk.

In a recent interview with People, Mark was asked if he was making a cameo in She-Hulk. Dropping a major hint, he said "I'm supposed to go talk with the great Mr Feige to see if there's someplace. Sure, why not! It's been a great ride."

For the unversed, She-Hulk is the alter-ego of Dr Bruce Banner's cousin Jennifer Walters who appeared in the Marvel comics Savage She-Hulk in 1980. According to the comics, Walters received an emergency blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner, and acquired a milder version of his Hulk condition. She retains her intelligence and emotional control, but like her cousin is more powerful when angry. Later in the comics, her transition becomes permanent.

Rick and Morty writer Jessica Gao has reportedly been confirmed as the head of the writing team for the series. The cast and release date have not been officially announced yet but is reported to arrive in early 2021.

