Mark Ruffalo, Dwayne Johnson and Taron Egerton React to Spider-Man's Return to the MCU

The last few months have been a rollercoaster ride for comic-book fans. The ups and downs in the future of Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been nothing short of dramatic with unexpected twists and turns. Now with the smoke settling, it looks like the odds have fallen in favor of the fans.

Since the announcement of August that Spider-Man would no longer be a part of the MCU, fans have been swallowing this hard pill. Despite rumors of attempts to renegotiate, both studios claimed that their fallout was final. Now, in a surprising turn of events, it has been revealed that Spider-Man will be returning to the MCU for one last film.

Tom Holland took to Instagram to share the news with a clip from The Wolf of Wallstreet. In the comments, it was not just fans but other celebrities as well as celebrating Peter Parker's homecoming to the MCU.

View this post on Instagram 😏 A post shared by Tom Holland (@tomholland2013) on Sep 27, 2019 at 8:41am PDT

One of the comments was from Mark Ruffalo who teased the last two Avengers film saying, "Back in a snap". Dwayne Johnson also expressed his happiness using only two words. Kingsman actor Taron Egerton was also part of the welcoming wagon. Even though he did not use any words, he successfully conveyed his love for Tom Holland and the Spider-Man.

Even though there have not been any confirmations, fans suspect that Spider-Man Homecoming and Far From Home director Jon Watts will be roped in for the third film as well. The next and final Spider-Man solo film is set to release on July 16, 2021.

