Mark Ruffalo has the Perfect Response to Francis Ford Coppola Calling Marvel Films 'Despicable'

In the last few weeks, veteran actors and filmmakers have openly started expressing their criticism and disdain of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It started after Martin Scorsese pointed out that Marvel films are not cinema. He was followed by Robert De Niro who ridiculed Marvel's de-aging visual effects by calling them 'cartoony.'

The latest addition to this was Godfather director Francis Ford Coppola. The veteran director stated that Scorsese had been lenient towards the MCU films and that they were actually despicable films. As anyone would expect, he too has been met with backlash and arguments defending the Marvel films.

MCU directors and actors who have been a part of the battle had also weighed their opinions in the past. Mark Ruffalo known for playing The Hulk recently weighed in his opinion in a very subtle manner. In an article discussing Coppola's words, Ruffalo compared his comments to the definition of art in the previous era in a now-deleted tweet.

The comment by Coppola was dropped while he was in France speaking to some journalists. He had said, "When Martin Scorsese says that the Marvel pictures are not cinema, he's right because we expect to learn something from cinema, we expect to gain something, some enlightenment, some knowledge, some inspiration. I don't know that anyone gets anything out of seeing the same movie over and over again. Martin was kind when he said it's not cinema. He didn't say it's despicable, which I just say it is."

