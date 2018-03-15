English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mark Ruffalo Hulks Out On Shooting For His Role In The Avengers Series
Mark Ruffalo is set to reprise his role in Avengers: Infinity War and says he has had "a lot of say" about his character's progression,
Image: Mark Ruffalo Official Instagram
Actor Mark Ruffalo, who essays The Hulk in the Avengers movies, says filming for the project is like shooting a TV show. Ruffalo, 50, has portrayed Bruce Banner aka The Hulk in three movies of the franchise till now, including the two Avengers movies and Thor: Ragnarok.
He is set to reprise his role in Avengers: Infinity War and says he has had "a lot of say" about his character's progression, reports aceshowbiz.com.
In an interview with Collider magazine, Ruffalo said, "Oddly enough, I joke with people that this is like doing a TV show where you shoot one episode every three years. There's a continuity to it and when we talked about it with Marvel and Kevin Feige we really do talk about it as the character's progression. I've been able to have a lot of say in where it goes, and you're also dealing with a new script and a new world but the characters feel like they're making a journey. And it does feel like one goes to the next and goes to the next. It feels like a long serial which is nice, I think."
#Hulk#Hulk#Hulk#Hulk pic.twitter.com/juK1Z6S2zi— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) February 7, 2018
Man, the movie world is crazy. Still not 100% sure how this becomes #Hulk. Repost @jasinboland pic.twitter.com/N045GEeZYK— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) December 6, 2017
