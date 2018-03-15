Mark Ruffalo Hulks Out On Shooting For His Role In The Avengers Series

Man, the movie world is crazy. Still not 100% sure how this becomes #Hulk. Repost @jasinboland pic.twitter.com/N045GEeZYK — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) December 6, 2017

Actor Mark Ruffalo, who essays The Hulk in the Avengers movies, says filming for the project is like shooting a TV show. Ruffalo, 50, has portrayed Bruce Banner aka The Hulk in three movies of the franchise till now, including the two Avengers movies and Thor: Ragnarok.He is set to reprise his role in Avengers: Infinity War and says he has had "a lot of say" about his character's progression, reports aceshowbiz.com.In an interview with Collider magazine, Ruffalo said, "Oddly enough, I joke with people that this is like doing a TV show where you shoot one episode every three years. There's a continuity to it and when we talked about it with Marvel and Kevin Feige we really do talk about it as the character's progression. I've been able to have a lot of say in where it goes, and you're also dealing with a new script and a new world but the characters feel like they're making a journey. And it does feel like one goes to the next and goes to the next. It feels like a long serial which is nice, I think."(With IANS inputs)