Mark Ruffalo Reveals he Improvised Entire Thor Ragnarok Script with Chris Hemsworth
According to Mark Ruffalo, much of the Thor: Ragnarok's script was improvised by him along with Chris Hemsworth.
Image: Instagram
If you like the comedy as well as the Marvel-themed satire in Thor: Ragnarok, you might have the actors Mark Ruffalo and Chris Hemsworth to thank. While the stars of the movie have been appreciated for their acting skills, fans might just want to thank them more for that wonderful script in place.
According to Mark Ruffalo, much of the Thor: Ragnarok's script was improvised by him along with Chris Hemsworth. This also means that all the comedy scenes that made the fans go ga-ga over the movie were a gift by the two actors.
Talking to Marvel fans at the Tokyo Comic Con, Ruffalo said, “We have a lot of fun. Actually, Chris Hemsworth who is here... Chris Hemsworth and I did 'Thor: Ragnarok' together, and we basically improvised the entire script, and we had an amazing time with Taika Waititi, and it was just a lot of fun. We shot in Australia, we played a lot, we made a lot of jokes, and it was a great time."
If this alone does not make you happy, a lineup of Marvel Studios projects in the coming years might. The Studios are bringing Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020 and The Eternals on November 6, 2020.
For the year 2021, the lineup includes Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sachin Tendulkar Reports Son Arjun's Fake Twitter Account After Tweet That Said '#IAmWithDevendra'
- Wholesome Dad Having a Meltdown After 'Losing' Daughter's Pet Hamster is Too Pure
- Gamer Sues Friend for Accidentally Selling Rs 10 Crore Character for Rs 40,000
- Xiaomi Mi Note 10 With 108-Megapixel Camera to Launch Soon in India
- Kidambi Srikanth is Not Playing PBL 5 But Might Mentor His Team Benglauru Raptors