Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Mark Ruffalo Reveals he Improvised Entire Thor Ragnarok Script with Chris Hemsworth

According to Mark Ruffalo, much of the Thor: Ragnarok's script was improvised by him along with Chris Hemsworth.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 27, 2019, 7:58 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Mark Ruffalo Reveals he Improvised Entire Thor Ragnarok Script with Chris Hemsworth
Image: Instagram

If you like the comedy as well as the Marvel-themed satire in Thor: Ragnarok, you might have the actors Mark Ruffalo and Chris Hemsworth to thank. While the stars of the movie have been appreciated for their acting skills, fans might just want to thank them more for that wonderful script in place.

According to Mark Ruffalo, much of the Thor: Ragnarok's script was improvised by him along with Chris Hemsworth. This also means that all the comedy scenes that made the fans go ga-ga over the movie were a gift by the two actors.

Talking to Marvel fans at the Tokyo Comic Con, Ruffalo said, “We have a lot of fun. Actually, Chris Hemsworth who is here... Chris Hemsworth and I did 'Thor: Ragnarok' together, and we basically improvised the entire script, and we had an amazing time with Taika Waititi, and it was just a lot of fun. We shot in Australia, we played a lot, we made a lot of jokes, and it was a great time."

If this alone does not make you happy, a lineup of Marvel Studios projects in the coming years might. The Studios are bringing Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020 and The Eternals on November 6, 2020.

For the year 2021, the lineup includes Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram