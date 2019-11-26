Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Mark Ruffalo Reveals Most of Thor Ragnarok Was Improvised By Him and Chris Hemsworth

Directed by Taika Waititi, Thor: Ragnarok received a lot of praise for its narrative and humour. In a recent conversation, Mark Ruffalo revealed how most of the film had been improvised by him and Chris Hemsworth.

News18.com

Updated:November 26, 2019, 11:50 AM IST
Mark Ruffalo Reveals Most of Thor Ragnarok Was Improvised By Him and Chris Hemsworth
Image: Mark Ruffalo/Twitter

Of all the major actors and characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Robert Downey Jr. was best known for improvising on set to add humor to many scenes. Now it has come to light that he is not the only skilled actor at it in the franchise.

Mark Ruffalo and Chris Hemsworth took their MCU characters to new levels of humor and popularity under Taika Waititi's direction in Thor: Ragnarok. The film won a lot of appreciation not only for having a fresh theme and narrative but also for its humour. Mark Ruffalo recently revealed that most of the film had been improvised by him and Chris Hemsworth.

Speaking at the Tokyo Comic-Con Ruffalo said, "We have a lot of fun. Actually, Chris Hemsworth is here. Chris Hemsworth and I did 'Thor: Ragnarok' together, and we basically improvised the entire script, and we had an amazing time with Taika Waititi, and it was just a lot of fun: we shot in Australia, we played a lot, we made a lot of jokes, and it was a great time."

Following the success of Thor: Ragnarok, Waititi was revealed to be returning to the MCU to direct the fourth installment of Thor titled Love and Thunder. He had recently revealed that the script had been partly finished. Shooting for the film is expected to begin next year.

Read full article
