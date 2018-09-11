English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mark Ruffalo Reveals the Real Reason Hulk Refused to Come Out in Avengers: Infinity War
Marvel enthusiasts are chasing every little detail they could figure out to read between the lines.
File photo of Marvel superhero Hulk.
Ever since Avengers: Infinity War made it to the theatres, fans have been gushing over the tiniest details. From fan theories to dissecting each scene, Marvel enthusiasts are chasing every little detail they could figure out to read between the lines. Similarly, fans have been trying to draw parallels as to why Hulk refused to come out when Thanos was ready to swipe half of the world with a snap of his fingers.
In the opening sequence of the film, everyone who swears by the mighty Hulk was more than delighted to see him standing firm against Thanos and his army. But soon they were left shocked when he made the strongest avenger bite the dust. It is the last of him that we see in the entire film because Hulk refuses to come out since then.
Many speculated that he is scared of Thanos but now Mark Ruffalo, who plays Dr Bruce Banner in the franchise, has cleared the air himself in a podcast interview for Marvelists. He revealed, "There’s a conflict brewing between Banner and Hulk that’s been going on since the beginning and it all came out of this question that Joss Whedon(director of Avengers: Infinity War) asked me when Hulk gets the fairy dust from Scarlet Witch sprinkled on him in Avengers 2. Joss asked ‘What is Hulk afraid of?’ And that was a hard thing for me to answer, because what is the strongest, fiercest thing in the universe afraid of? What could he possibly? And then I realized its Banner. The only thing Hulk is afraid of is Banner. And so that’s become something we’ve been riffing on since Avengers 2. We played with a lot in Ragnarok, and it continues to be teased out in Infinity War 1 and Infinity War 2."
Ruffalo also talked about the conflict between Banner and Hulk and its treatment in the upcoming Avengers 4. He said, "I want to see this conflict carried out and see where that takes us and see, can they come to terms with it? Do they get a moment? I always thought it would be great to see them in some sort of subspace where they get to battle it out with Banner’s brains as some sort of his own superpower."
You can listen to the entire interview here:
Hasn't this made things more exciting?
Avengers 4 will be released in 2019 and will be the last of the Avengers Universe.
It’s here! Check out our brand new episode featuring interviews with @MarkRuffalo and @LouFerrigno! Download today! https://t.co/Kc5qRq1Q8R #markruffalo #louferrigno #hulk #podcast #podcasting #podcasts #marvel #podernfamily #podgenie #movies #film— The Marvelists (@TheMarvelists) September 7, 2018
