1-min read

Mark Ruffalo Says He Wants to See Wolverine and Hulk Face off

Mark Ruffalo, who played the green superhero Hulk and Bruce Banner in the Marvel Cinematic Universe phase 3 films, recently said that he would like to see Hulk fight with Wolverine.

PTI

Updated:November 27, 2019, 5:20 PM IST
Mark Ruffalo Says He Wants to See Wolverine and Hulk Face off
Mark Ruffalo as Hulk in a still from Avengers: Endgame. (Image: Marvel Entertainment)

Actor Mark Ruffalo says he has some ideas about The Hulk's future and that he wants to see a face-off between his Marvel character and Wolverine. Actor Hugh Jackman became an international sensation after playing the adamantium clawed mutant, Wolverine in the "X-Men" series.

After Disney, who owns Marvel Studios, acquired 21st Century Fox, the X-Men are expected to be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The New Mutants will serve as the final film in 20th Century Fox's X-Men film series.

Speaking at Tokyo Comic-Con, the Avengers: Endgame star revealed Marvel president Kevin Feige recently asked him to come up with story ideas for the Hulk.

"Kevin Feige just asked me last week if I had any more ideas or stories for the Hulk. And I said, 'Yeah, I think there's still some stories to tell'.

"And he said, 'Well why don't you come in and tell me about them and we'll see if we can find a place for you in the Marvel universe?' (I said) Hulk vs Wolverine I'd like to see that. Hulk versus Wolverine!" Ruffalo said, as reported by DigitalSpy.

The actor recently weighed in on the future of the incredible green beast, saying "I'd like to see him hang out with some of the new folks."

Mark Ruffalo last played the Hulk in Avengers: Endgame, where the superhero had been seen modifying himself to co-exist with both his personalities as Hulk and Dr. Bruce Banner. The future of the superhero was left vague in the ending, and it is still not clear whether he will appear in Marvel's Phase 4 or not. However, there are possibilities that he will appear in the Disney+ series She-Hulk.

