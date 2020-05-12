MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Mark Ruffalo Says Robert Downey Jr Convinced Him to Play Hulk

Robert Downey Jr (L), Hulk (R)

Robert Downey Jr (L), Hulk (R)

Mark Ruffalo, who has been an integral part of the MCU since 2012, made the revelation during an online appearance on Jimmy Fallon's chat show.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 12, 2020, 7:42 PM IST
Share this:

Actor Mark Ruffalo says Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr. convinced him to take on the role of the Hulk aka Bruce Banner and join the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in The Avengers.

The actor, who has been an integral part of the MCU since 2012, made the revelation during an online appearance on Jimmy Fallon's chat show.

I was scared, Ruffalo said of stepping into the role, which had previously been played by Edward Norton in 2008's The Incredible Hulk, Eric Bana in 2003's Hulk and Lou Ferrigno in the 1970s TV series.

I didn't know what I could add to what I already thought had been done so well before me. And I had only been doing indie movies up to that point so I was like I don't know if I am the right person for this role, he added.

Ruffalo said he was approached by The Avengers director Joss Whedon , who told him he'd be perfect for the part, and then Downey Jr called him to do some cajoling.

Joss Whedon's like, yeah, you are the right person. And then I got a call from Downey, it must've made it to him that I was hemming and hawing, and he just simply said, Ruffalo, let's go. We got this. In true Iron Man fashion. And then after that, I was like, I guess I have to do it, he said.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading