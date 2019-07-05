Mark Ruffalo Takes a Dig at Chris Evans, Shares Funny Captain America Meme From Avengers Endgame

Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

ASSOCIATE SPONSOR

News18 Budget 2019:Asian Paint
News18 Budget 2019:Mutual Fund

Budget Highlights

  • Paan Masala
  • Cigars
  • Imported Platinum
  • Imported Split ACs
  • Chewing Tobacco
  • Cigarettes
  • Tiles
  • Vinyl Flooring
  • Imported Books
  • Imported Defence Equipment
  • Metal Fittings
  • Cashews
  • Digital Cameras
  • Silver
  • Gold
  • Diesel
  • Petrol
  • No Change in Income Tax Slabs, Surcharge Increased
  • 2% TDS on Cash Withdrawal Above 1 cr in a Year
  • PAN and Aadhaar Interchangeable for Filing IT Return
  • Additional Deduction of 1.5L on Interest on Loans for Affordable Housing
  • Start-ups Will Not Be Subject To Scrutiny By I-T Dept
  • IT Deduction of 1.5 lakh on Interest on Loans on Electrical Vehicles
  • New Target of Rs 1,05,000 cr for Disinvestment
  • 1 Lakh Loan for Women
  • RBI to take over as HFC regulator from NHB
  • Rs 70,000 cr for PSU banks to Boost Capital
  • 17 Iconic Tourism Sites to be Developed
  • Aadhaar for NRIs with Indian Passports
  • Streamline Labour Laws to 4 Labour Codes
  • Focus on AI, Virtual Reality and Big Data
  • Appoint Higher Education Commissioner
  • National Education Policy
  • Expand Swachh Bharat
  • 'Har Ghar Jal' Under Jal Jivan Mission
  • Increase Min Public Shareholding from 25% to 35%
  • Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna
  • Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna for Housing
  • Pradhan Mantri Matsyasampada Scheme for Fisheries
  • Strengthen Gramin Bharat - Rural India
  • 100% FDI in Insurance Intermediaries
  • 'Propose a Global Investors Meet'
  • UDAY to be Re-examained, New Package for Power Sector Tariffs
  • Pradhan Mantri Man Dhan Scheme for Retailers
  • Blueprint for Highways, Regional Airports, Gas and Water Grids
  • Public-Private Partnership for Railways
  • Projects 'Bharatmala' and 'Sagarmala' for Infrastructure
  • 'Economy to Reach 3 Trillion This Year': FM
»
1-min read

Mark Ruffalo Takes a Dig at Chris Evans, Shares Funny Captain America Meme From Avengers Endgame

Mark Ruffalo took a funny dig at Chris Evans by sharing a hilarious Captain America meme inspired from a scene in Avengers Endgame.

News18.com

Updated:July 5, 2019, 1:51 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Mark Ruffalo Takes a Dig at Chris Evans, Shares Funny Captain America Meme From Avengers Endgame
Mark Ruffalo took a funny dig at Chris Evans by sharing a hilarious Captain America meme inspired from a scene in Avengers Endgame.
Loading...

The stars of Marvel Cinematic Universe not only share a great camaraderie on screen but are also known for their bonding beyond sets. Robert Downey Jr, Paul Rudd and Chris Evans, among others, keep treating fans with their funny banter on social media.

As America celebrated its Independence Day on July 4, Mark Ruffalo, who plays Hulk in MCU, took a funny dig at Chris Evans by sharing a hilarious Captain America meme inspired from a scene in Avengers: Endgame. Ruffalo posted a meme that uses a clip from Evans' film Not Another Teen. In the GIF, Evans as Jake Wyler walks over to a framed picture of Cap's butt, gazes at it and then nods approvingly.

Evans retweeted the GIF. Take a look:

This is not the first time that Evans has been teased by the scene. Before this, Downey Jr wished Evans a happy birthday on Twitter with a GIF of Evans’ scene in which he fights himself in Avengers: Endgame and finishes the fight with a comment on his butt.

Chris Evans' Captain America gets an emotional ending in the franchise. He goes back in time and lives out a happy life with his love Peggy Carter, and later shows up again in the present as an old man.

Talking about playing the iconic character for over a decade, Evans earlier said, "It felt like graduating high school or college, you know. For the last month of filming I was letting myself go to work every day and be a little overwhelmed and a little nostalgic and grateful. By the last day, I was bawling. I cry pretty easy, but I was definitely bawling."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram