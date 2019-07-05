Mark Ruffalo Takes a Dig at Chris Evans, Shares Funny Captain America Meme From Avengers Endgame

The stars of Marvel Cinematic Universe not only share a great camaraderie on screen but are also known for their bonding beyond sets. Robert Downey Jr, Paul Rudd and Chris Evans, among others, keep treating fans with their funny banter on social media.

As America celebrated its Independence Day on July 4, Mark Ruffalo, who plays Hulk in MCU, took a funny dig at Chris Evans by sharing a hilarious Captain America meme inspired from a scene in Avengers: Endgame. Ruffalo posted a meme that uses a clip from Evans' film Not Another Teen. In the GIF, Evans as Jake Wyler walks over to a framed picture of Cap's butt, gazes at it and then nods approvingly.

Evans retweeted the GIF. Take a look:

This is not the first time that Evans has been teased by the scene. Before this, Downey Jr wished Evans a happy birthday on Twitter with a GIF of Evans’ scene in which he fights himself in Avengers: Endgame and finishes the fight with a comment on his butt.

Chris Evans' Captain America gets an emotional ending in the franchise. He goes back in time and lives out a happy life with his love Peggy Carter, and later shows up again in the present as an old man.

Talking about playing the iconic character for over a decade, Evans earlier said, "It felt like graduating high school or college, you know. For the last month of filming I was letting myself go to work every day and be a little overwhelmed and a little nostalgic and grateful. By the last day, I was bawling. I cry pretty easy, but I was definitely bawling."

