Mark Ruffalo, Tom Holland Have Fans Guessing What's Happening in This Avengers Endgame BTS Pic

Avengers: Endgame star Mark Ruffalo recently shared a behind-the-scenes picture from the sets of Marvel Studios superhero film, asking fans to guess what's happening in the said picture. The image has Ruffalo (Hulk), Tom Holland (Spider-Man) and Don Cheadle (War Machine) joining their respective arms in a triangle pattern, with their hands meeting in the center. All three Marvel stars can be seen sporting their motion capture suits as well, with a few extras in the background.

Read: Original Hulk Lou Ferrigno Says He Can't Take Mark Ruffalo Seriously as a Superhero

Ruffalo, after sharing the picture on social media, urged fans to comment on it by writing wrong guesses only. He captioned the image, "What’s happening here? Wrong answers only. #AvengersEndgame."

Responding to Ruffalo's tweet, fans threw in their interesting replies. One user wrote, "Looks like a really bizarre version of London Bridge is falling down," while another one commented, "They're obviously lifting simba for the lion king (sic)."

Looks like a really bizarre version of "London Bridge is falling down" — Heather Eileen (@flowerofeileen) July 14, 2019

they're obviously lifting simba for the lion king https://t.co/QFeNN692v3 — miek FFH SPOILERS (@lokicaps) July 14, 2019

See other fan reactions here:

The aliens in area 51 are having a party https://t.co/Wl943ff0BN — nette / ia vacation (@bxlackroses) July 14, 2019

Micheal, Dwight, and Andy at the end of Murder Mystery https://t.co/Wsazh3OnAK — build bridges not walls, please and thanks (@c_irene_m) July 14, 2019

me and my three brain cells https://t.co/s9sEZi2gJU — ً (@trishavacadoo) July 14, 2019

As for the Anthony and Joe Russo's directorial, the film is still around USD 12 million shy of beating James Cameron's Avatar to become the highest grossing film of all times. Avengers: Endgame, with extra footage, has been re-released by the studio and is running in select theatres worldwide. The film is set for release on Digital HD on July 30 and Blu-ray and 4K UHD on August 13.

Read: Scarlett Johansson Says Her Casting Remarks Were 'Widely Taken Out of Context'

Follow @News18Movies for more