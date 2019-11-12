Mark Ruffalo Wants Tessa Thompson to Play She-Hulk
credits - Tessa Thompson/Mark Ruffalo instagram
Actor Mark Ruffalo, popular as the superhero Hulk, feels actress Tessa Thompson would make a great She-Hulk. "Tessa Thompson's already Valkyrie but she'd be a great She-Hulk," etonline.com quoted Ruffalo as saying. Ruffalo has played the big green superhero since 2012.
It was at the D23 expo in August that Marvel producer Kevin Feige announced a She-Hulk series was headed to Disney+, saying: "Bruce Banner is no longer the only Hulk in the MCU".
"Jennifer Walters is a Hulk, she's a lawyer, and she's going to star in a show unlike anything we've done before," Feige had said about the She-Hulk series.
She-Hulk aka Jennifer Walters is a cousin of Bruce Banner, who turns into Hulk when driven by rage.
How did she become Hulk? After Walters received a blood transfusion from Banner, she accidentally took in some of his gamma poisoning and became an intelligent iteration of the Hulk.
Created by Stan Lee and artist John Buscema, She-Hulk first appeared in the February 1980 issue Savage She-Hulk #1. She is also a member of the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, Defenders and S.H.I.E.L.D. It is yet to be seen what story line from her life will the show explore.
Actress Stephanie Beatriz has also shared her interest in the role after fans online suggested her.
"I would die to play that role," Beatriz said, adding: "That is so flattering. That is one of the best characters in that universe."
