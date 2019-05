Mark Ruffalo's Avengers Endgame Throwback Video Will Make You Cry One More Time

OMG 😮! What a ride. How I love these people and all the fans who made it so damn good.



Video by @Crissi40 pic.twitter.com/oB2EIj8ofV — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) May 27, 2019

The Avengers from Marvel Cinematic Universe are not going to be forgotten anytime soon and the stars featuring in the superhero franchise are making sure of the fact by sharing nostalgia-evoking photos and videos that are too incredible to be missed. In a recent video, shared by actor Mark Ruffalo, who plays Hulk in the franchise, we can see some glorious BTS footage from time of the shoot and its heart melting to say the least.Read: For 10 Years, You have Got Marvel Cinematic Universe All Wrong and It's Your Fault The video is a collage of probably all of the Avengers' all smiles moments and goofy times at the sets. You can see the likes of Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and others hanging by harnesses to shoot their sequences, while some edits feature on-screen foes hugging the fellow actors.The joyful camaraderie between the cast members is very palpable and you can't help but shed a tear or two. The video also features various gag moments that will surely leave you in splits. Set to the tune of Mr. Blue Sky by Electric Light Orchestra, the clip features a look back at the heartfelt moments of ten years of movie making.Read: This is Why Marvel's Avengers is the Biggest Movie Franchise in India And Will Always Be From Iron Man to Avengers: Endgame, the video features endearing and fun times with the entire cast of the 22 films. It also has some fight sequences and some impromptu dance moves to channel your emotional curve.Ruffalo took to Twitter and wrote along side the two-and-a-half minute, fan made video, "OMG 😮! What a ride. How I love these people and all the fans who made it so damn good (sic)."On the box office front, after completing a month post release, Avengers: Endgame is closing in on the worldwide figures of James Cameron's Avatar. Currently, Endgame is near the USD 2.7 billion mark, while Avatar sits on top with USD 2.788 billion milestone.Follow @News18Movies for more