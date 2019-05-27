Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Mark Ruffalo's Avengers Endgame Throwback Video Will Make You Cry One More Time

On Monday, Mark Ruffalo shared a fan-made 'Avengers' throwback video which has all the superheroes smiling and happy. Check it out.

News18.com

Updated:May 27, 2019, 11:53 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Mark Ruffalo's Avengers Endgame Throwback Video Will Make You Cry One More Time
Image of Robert Downey Jr, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jon Favreau, Benedict Cumberbatch and Mark Ruffalo, Courtesy of Instagram
Loading...
The Avengers from Marvel Cinematic Universe are not going to be forgotten anytime soon and the stars featuring in the superhero franchise are making sure of the fact by sharing nostalgia-evoking photos and videos that are too incredible to be missed. In a recent video, shared by actor Mark Ruffalo, who plays Hulk in the franchise, we can see some glorious BTS footage from time of the shoot and its heart melting to say the least.

Read: For 10 Years, You have Got Marvel Cinematic Universe All Wrong and It's Your Fault

The video is a collage of probably all of the Avengers' all smiles moments and goofy times at the sets. You can see the likes of Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and others hanging by harnesses to shoot their sequences, while some edits feature on-screen foes hugging the fellow actors.

The joyful camaraderie between the cast members is very palpable and you can't help but shed a tear or two. The video also features various gag moments that will surely leave you in splits. Set to the tune of Mr. Blue Sky by Electric Light Orchestra, the clip features a look back at the heartfelt moments of ten years of movie making.

Read: This is Why Marvel's Avengers is the Biggest Movie Franchise in India And Will Always Be

From Iron Man to Avengers: Endgame, the video features endearing and fun times with the entire cast of the 22 films. It also has some fight sequences and some impromptu dance moves to channel your emotional curve.

Ruffalo took to Twitter and wrote along side the two-and-a-half minute, fan made video, "OMG 😮! What a ride. How I love these people and all the fans who made it so damn good (sic)."




On the box office front, after completing a month post release, Avengers: Endgame is closing in on the worldwide figures of James Cameron's Avatar. Currently, Endgame is near the USD 2.7 billion mark, while Avatar sits on top with USD 2.788 billion milestone.

Follow @News18Movies for more


(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram