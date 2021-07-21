Mark Ruffalo’s Birthday Post for Benedict Cumberbatch Features 'Awkward' Tom Holland

Mark Ruffalo shared a never-seen-before picture on his social media handles as he wished co-actor Benedict Cumberbatch a happy birthday on Monday. The picture was from the Marvel Cinematic Universe's 10th anniversary photoshoot and included actors from the MCU superhero movies besides Cumberbatch. Sharing the picture on Instagram, and Twitter Ruffalo wrote, “Benny, you stand out in a crowd! Happy Birthday!”

The picture showed Cumberbatch in the foreground as other MCU actors like Brie Larson and Tom Holland stood in the background unaware of the photograph being taken. What caught netizens’ attention was the moment Holland was in the picture. Many Twitter users shared their reaction to the picture as it went viral among the MCU fans on the internet.

The picture was taken at a time when Holland was in the middle of probably crossing or uncrossing his arms. The awkward body language of the British actor who was surrounded by people having a conversation except him, resonated with many netizens.

One user commented on Ruffalo’s post and wrote what he thought must be going through Holland’s mind at the time the picture was taken, "Ok Tom, calm down, you've done this before, just stay cool, talk to people, have a drink, relax, enjoy, you'll be home soon."

Another user commented that Holland’s pose reminded them of a new kid at school who is struggling to strike a conversation, “Tom looks like the awkward new kid in this picture.”

One fan commented, “Tom in the back looks like he doesn’t know what to do with his hands.”

One user on Instagram commented on Ruffalo’s post and wrote, “Tom in the background is me in any social situation.”

Ruffalo, Holland, and Cumberbatch who play Hulk, Spider-Man, and Dr Strange in the MCU movies respectively, worked together in Avengers Infinity War (2018) and Endgame (2019).

