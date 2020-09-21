MOVIES

2-MIN READ

Mark Ruffalo's Moving Speech at Emmys 2020 Winning Hearts on Internet, Watch Video

During Sunday's Emmy Awards ceremony, Mark Ruffalo won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for playing twin brothers Dominick and Thomas Birdsey in HBO's family saga, I Know This Much Is True.

Hollywood actor Mark Ruffalo won his first Emmy Award at the 72nd annual Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday night. After winning the prestigious award for the best leading actor, Mark gave a speech that not only won the hearts of netizens but also made them ponder on the current cultural and political movement in the United States of America.

As reported by the Hollywood Reporter, the Emmy award-winning actor started his speech by elaborating upon his role in the series I Know This Much Is True. He then went on to describe the basic plot of the series.

He said that his show’s story is about a family, which is very similar to the situation in the United States and in the world today. “And it asks a big question: How are we going to deal and honour and take care of each other and our most vulnerable people?” he asked, replying that it will be done through love, compassion, and fighting for the underprivileged.

He continued: "We have a big, important moment ahead of us. Are we going to be a country of division and hatred, a country only for certain kind of people, or are we going to be one of love and strength, fighting so all of us have the American dream? That's what we're facing right now, so get out and vote, make a plan, and vote for love and compassion and kindness."

The Internet — Twitter, in particular — seemed to be very much behind the actor's speech. Many simply congratulated Ruffalo on his award and his moving speech, but some took it a step further by gushing about how much the speech meant to them.

One Twitter user wrote, "I was in tears listening to your speech." Another called the actor's speech "perfection," adding, "Thank you for using your platform to spread honesty & joy in today's world."

Ruffalo's fellow Lead Actor nominees included Watchmen's Jeremy Irons, Bad Education's Hugh Jackman, Normal People's Paul Mescal and Hollywood's Jeremy Pope.

