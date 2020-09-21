Mark Ruffalo's Moving Speech at Emmys 2020 Winning Hearts on Internet, Watch Video

Hollywood actor Mark Ruffalo won his first Emmy Award at the 72nd annual Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday night. After winning the prestigious award for the best leading actor, Mark gave a speech that not only won the hearts of netizens but also made them ponder on the current cultural and political movement in the United States of America.

As reported by the Hollywood Reporter, the Emmy award-winning actor started his speech by elaborating upon his role in the series I Know This Much Is True. He then went on to describe the basic plot of the series.

He said that his show’s story is about a family, which is very similar to the situation in the United States and in the world today. “And it asks a big question: How are we going to deal and honour and take care of each other and our most vulnerable people?” he asked, replying that it will be done through love, compassion, and fighting for the underprivileged.

Mark Ruffalo called on Americans to use their privilege to defend the most vulnerable during his #Emmys acceptance speech for best lead actor in 'I Know This Much Is True' — watch his moving call to action here pic.twitter.com/U3V1TbbLTU — NowThis (@nowthisnews) September 21, 2020

He continued: "We have a big, important moment ahead of us. Are we going to be a country of division and hatred, a country only for certain kind of people, or are we going to be one of love and strength, fighting so all of us have the American dream? That's what we're facing right now, so get out and vote, make a plan, and vote for love and compassion and kindness."

The Internet — Twitter, in particular — seemed to be very much behind the actor's speech. Many simply congratulated Ruffalo on his award and his moving speech, but some took it a step further by gushing about how much the speech meant to them.

One Twitter user wrote, "I was in tears listening to your speech." Another called the actor's speech "perfection," adding, "Thank you for using your platform to spread honesty & joy in today's world."

me watching mark ruffalo do literally anything pic.twitter.com/BZ6gloGrMK — David Mack (@davidmackau) September 21, 2020

I haven't gotten to this one yet, but this is how I feel about Mark Ruffalo in general!!#Emmys pic.twitter.com/DdvBNSZDXu — Sage Young (@sageyoungest) September 21, 2020

Best speech 👏🏾 👏🏾👏🏾 CONGRATS! 🎉 — Bess Kaine (@BessieKaine) September 21, 2020

Mark Ruffalo is GOATed. Need Hollywood to give him an Oscar winning leading role already. — Mohamed (@MoeTheSudani) September 21, 2020

GREAT speech!! Beautiful words that I want to see happen. We can do this. — Tinkerbell2020 (@yay4democracy) September 21, 2020

Ruffalo's fellow Lead Actor nominees included Watchmen's Jeremy Irons, Bad Education's Hugh Jackman, Normal People's Paul Mescal and Hollywood's Jeremy Pope.