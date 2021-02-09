Mark Rylance, Michael Chiklis Board Adam McKay's 'Don't Look Up'

Los Angeles: Oscar winner Mark Rylance and “Fantastic Four” star Michael Chiklis are the latest additions to the cast of Adam McKay’s “Don’t Look Up”. The two actors join the star-studded cast of Jennifer Lawrence,Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Rob Morgan, Cate Blanchett, Chris Evans, Jonah Hill, Himesh Patel, Timothee Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi, Matthew Perry and Tomer Sisley, reported Deadline.

Lawrence and DiCaprio will feature as two astronomers, who, upon discovering that a meteor will strike the Earth in six months, go on a media tour to try to warn the world but find an unreceptive and unbelieving populace. McKay, who has also penned the script for the Netflix movie, will also produce it through his Hyperobject Industries banner with Kevin Messick.

The film is currently in production in Boston. Rylance most recently featured in Aaron Sorkin’s courtroom drama “The Trial of Chicago 7″, while Chiklis currently stars in CBS All Access series”Coyote”.