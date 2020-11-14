Mark Stanley To Star Opposite Jodie Turner-Smith In Anne Boleyn Series

Los Angeles: British actor Mark Stanley will feature opposite “Queen & Slim” star Jodie Turner-Smith in upcoming drama series about UK queen Anne Boleyn. The project, which hails from Channel 5, will be made by the Sony-backed production banner Fable Pictures, reported Variety.

Stanley, known for appearing in shows such as “Game of Thrones” and “Our Kind of Traitor”, will play Henry VIII opposite Turner-Smith, who will essay the role of Anne Boleyn. Boleyn was the Queen of England from 1533 to 1536 as the second wife of King Henry VIII. Their tempestuous marriage, and her execution for treason, made her one of the most colourful figures in English history.

The yet-to-be-titled show will explore the final months of Boleyn’s life from her perspective, and will follow her as she struggles to survive, to secure a future for her daughter, and to challenge the powerful patriarchy closing in around her. The series will be helmed by “Deadwater Fell” director Lynsey Miller.

The cast also includes actors James Harkness, Kris Hitchen, Turlough Convery and Aoife Hinds.