Mark Wahlberg Sports Double Chin, Pot Belly as He Shoots for Upcoming Movie in LA

It seems Hollywood actor Mark Wahlberg has attained a drastic transformation for his upcoming movie, after the actor was spotted shooting in Los Angeles. The 49-year-old actor was seen with a pot belly, and prosthetic double chin as he sported a cropped haircut while shooting for his upcoming movie Father Stu.

mark wahlberg starring as kevs cabs for his new film pic.twitter.com/9xVDir9mZM— Ellie D (@elliedeann) May 24, 2021

Mark’s weight gain is for the character of the movie in which he plays a boxer who has a ripped muscular body. This transformation of weight gain was shared by the actor himself on his Instagram handle earlier this month. The actor thanked his personal chef Lawrence Duran for the weight gain which he acquired with the help of a 7,000 calorie diet within three weeks.

Last month, Mark had spoken about his character on Jimmy Kimmel Live show, where he said that his character was first a boxer who later has an out of body experience and decides to become a priest. The actor also told Jimmy that after he does the boxing scenes, he gets to put on as much weight as possible over the course of the film. Hence he decided to challenge himself to put on 30 pounds in the next six weeks. However, the actor added that the makers of the movie wanted him to do it in the healthiest way possible. Considering how the Oscar-nominated actor is always seen with a toned muscular body, Mark was happy to eat everything that he can for a while.

However, chef Lawrence made sure that all the calories that Mark consumed were healthy. Speaking to E! Lawrence said that those 7,000 calories came from relatively nutritious meals, since he made sure he was not loading him up on junk food. From having four meals a day, Mark went to having eight meals which also included a dozen eggs.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here