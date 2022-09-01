Markand Soni On Working with Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra: 'Dream Come True Moment'

Markand Soni is known as the child actor who has previously appeared in films like Bhoot and Friends and Khichdi: The Movie. He has also acted in television projects such as CID and Sunaina. Now the actor is ready to make a breakthrough with Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra where he plays a character entrusted with the protection of different astras that exist in the universe. Markand revealed that it was a dream come true working with seasoned actors like Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor.

In an interview with ETimes, Markand shared, “It was 100 percent a dream come true moment. I have never met someone as kind and as sweet as Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan sir. They have achieved so much in life and yet they are so grounded and wonderful human beings.”

The actor also shared how he landed the role. He disclosed, “It feels incredible! It’s a dream come true! I got a call saying the project’s happening and they wanted me to audition for a primary character in the film. And then a couple of days later I was called for round two where they dressed me up as the character and then I got a call saying ‘the director would like to meet you’ and I went to meet Ayan Mukerji. I was told there and then that I got the part.”

Praising Ayan Mukerji for making the actors feel at ease, Markand expressed, “Ayan is a lovely director to work with, very easy, very comfortable and he knows how to get something out of an actor. It was a great experience. I learnt a lot of things. I think I learnt more in a few months of working with him than I did over a decade.”

The actor responsded to a question whether Brahmastra will live up to the hype since the film has been in production for a long time. He stated, “Good things take time and it is definitely worth the wait. It’s going to be like something you have never seen before in the Hindi film industry.”

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is definitely one of most anticipated films of the year. It also features other big stars like Amitabh Bachchan, South superstar Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. The film is slated to release worldwide on September 9.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here