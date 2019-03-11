Maroon 5 Performs At Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s Wedding

After getting Beyonce to perform at a pre-wedding party for his daughter Isha last year, industrialist Mukesh Ambani, on Sunday, hosted a post-wedding celebration for his son Akash with American pop rock band Maroon 5 regaling a star-studded crowd.Maroon 5, which has Adam Levine as its lead vocalist, took the stage at the Jio World Centre, and performed some of their hit tracks, including ‘Girls like you’ and ‘What lovers do.’Their songs ‘Sugar’ and ‘Moves like Jagger’ are reportedly loved by Akash and Shloka respectively.Earlier, Coldplay and The Chainsmokers performed at their pre-wedding gala in St. Moritz, Switzerland last month.Akash, son of Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani, and Shloka, youngest daughter of diamond merchant Russell Mehta, got married on Saturday at a lavish ceremony.A host of Bollywood celebrities, politicians and sportspersons came together for the evening.Bollywood celebs turned up in full force for the gala evening. A reception party on Monday will wrap up the celebrations.Bollywood celebrities Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji and Karan Johar, as well as cricketer Hardik Pandya danced away to singer Mika Singh's live tracks as industrialist Mukesh Ambani's son Akash made his way to wed his childhood friend Shloka, the daughter of Mona and Russell Mehta.