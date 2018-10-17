English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Maroon 5 Unveils 'Girls Like you' Volume 2 Music Video
Grammy-winning band Maroon 5 has unveiled the 'Girls like you' Volume 2 music video
Image: AP
Grammy-winning band Maroon 5 has unveiled the Girls like you Volume 2 music video. The original music video has surpassed one billion views on YouTube. The single remains at number one on Billboard Hot 100 for four consecutive weeks.
Inspired by the international impact and influence of the original blockbuster visual, the band and director David Dobkin have debuted this second instalment, which offers a light-hearted take featuring the same cast of leading ladies like Ellen DeGeneres, Jennifer Lopez, Gal Gadot and Mary J. Blige, a statement said.
Girls like you also features rapper Cardi B.
The original Girls like you video debuted on the kick-off date of the US leg of the Red Pill Blues in May.
As the latest leg of Red Pill Blues world tour concludes, the group plans to return to the road in 2019.
