Rapper MC Stan dominated the headlines not too long ago after his shocking victory in the 16th season of Bigg Boss. He won the trophy after defeating Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam. Apart from this win, another thing which is constantly looked forward to by Stan’s followers is his relationship with his girlfriend Buba.

They have been waiting to see whether marriage is on the cards for the popular rapper after winning the show or not. In an interview with a portal, Stan revealed that he has been in a relationship with Buba for 4-5 years now and will marry her in the next year or after that.

Stan’s mother also shed some light on this aspect of the rapper’s life in an episode of Bigg Boss 16. She talked about it while having a conversation with the other contestants, Shiv Thakare and Shalin Bhanot. She smiled and said, “Acchi ladki hai (she is a nice girl)." When asked about whether they (Stan and Buba) can marry by next year or not, the rapper’s mother said that it is God’s will.

Apart from this news regarding his personal life, he warmed up to the contestants of the show Playground Season 2. The fun factor elevated in the Playground house as the rapper Stan motivated the contestants of the show.

In a conversation with The Tribune, Stan said, “I felt happy to meet all the contestants of Playground S2. I myself have been in a similar situation recently, wherein I was a contestant and we had our own challenges. But at the end of the day, it’s your passion, hard work, attitude and love from the audiences that will help you stand out and win the title. I was excited to be on the sets, indulging in some games with the contestants.”

The contestants were thrilled to meet the rapper and appreciated him as he sang some of his popular songs. He has shared a clip of this episode on Instagram as well.

In addition to this, he is in the news for his Basti Ka Hasti tour.

