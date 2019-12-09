Golden Globe Nominations: Marriage Story and The Irishman Set for Showdown in Many Categories

In the early going, Netflix has dominated awards season. The Irishman last week won best film from the New York Film Critics Circle and the National Board of Review. Marriage Story virtually swept the IFP Gotham Awards.

The Netflix divorce drama Marriage Story led nominations on Monday for the Golden Globes with six nods, followed by gangster movie The Irishman, also on Netflix, with five.

The two movies will also compete in the best drama category with war drama 1917, comic book villain film Joker, and papal story Two Popes.

The films nominated for best comedy or musical were Dolemite is My Name, Jojo Rabbit, murder mystery Knives Out, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Elton John biopic Rocketman.

Apple Inc’s streaming service landed its first major award nomination for The Morning Show, along with its stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.

Tom Hanks, a possible nominee for his performance as Mister Rogers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award. The Carol Burnett Award will go to Ellen DeGeneres.

Ricky Gervais will host the Globes for the fifth time on January 5.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.