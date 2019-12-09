Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Golden Globe Nominations: Marriage Story and The Irishman Set for Showdown in Many Categories

The two movies will also compete in the best drama category with war drama 1917, comic book villain film Joker, and papal story Two Popes.

Reuters

Updated:December 9, 2019, 8:16 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Golden Globe Nominations: Marriage Story and The Irishman Set for Showdown in Many Categories
credits - The Irishman/Marriage Story instagram

In the early going, Netflix has dominated awards season. The Irishman last week won best film from the New York Film Critics Circle and the National Board of Review. Marriage Story virtually swept the IFP Gotham Awards.

The Netflix divorce drama Marriage Story led nominations on Monday for the Golden Globes with six nods, followed by gangster movie The Irishman, also on Netflix, with five.

The two movies will also compete in the best drama category with war drama 1917, comic book villain film Joker, and papal story Two Popes.

The films nominated for best comedy or musical were Dolemite is My Name, Jojo Rabbit, murder mystery Knives Out, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Elton John biopic Rocketman.

Apple Inc’s streaming service landed its first major award nomination for The Morning Show, along with its stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.

Tom Hanks, a possible nominee for his performance as Mister Rogers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award. The Carol Burnett Award will go to Ellen DeGeneres.

Ricky Gervais will host the Globes for the fifth time on January 5.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram