English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 »
2-MIN READ

Married Life is Wonderful, Says Ellie Goulding

Married Life is Wonderful, Says Ellie Goulding

Singer Ellie Goulding who got married to Casper Jopling in August 2019 said that her art-dealer husband will always be in the honey-moon phase in their marriage.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: March 7, 2020, 11:46 AM IST
Share this:

Singer Ellie Goulding says her married life is "wonderful", adding that her husband Caspar Jopling will always be in the "honeymoon phase".

The Love Me Like You Do hitmaker got married to art dealer Jopling in August last year.

In an interview to BANG Showbiz, she opened up about her married life, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"It's wonderful," she said when asked about her married life.

View this post on Instagram

I spoke to @britishvogue about my wedding dress, and this is what I said 😊 “I was so thrilled and excited when I found out that the iconic and unparalleled Chloe wanted to design a bespoke wedding dress for me. I have loved them and their incredible team for years, so it only seemed right for Chloe to play big part of this special day. From day one they worked along side me to design, from head to toe, something timeless and classic, but with the all the Chloe opulence and spirit. Natasha was the perfect collaborator. I have never felt more special than the moment I first tried the dress on in Paris, and it was utterly awe inspiring to see the craftsmanship and attention to detail (I had C and E in the lace on veil, and the Yorkshire rose) they understood my longing for a very traditional dress 👗 Actually I could never thank you enough my dear people at @chloe , especially @nramsaylevi and @arnaudcauchois and to the lovely @juliahobbs_ . 💘

A post shared by elliegoulding (@elliegoulding) on

The 33-year-old singer, who previously dated Dougie Poynter until 2016, also revealed that her upcoming album was finished "a long time ago". It features her "observations of "life and relationships".

She said: "I wrote it a long time ago, so it's been a long time coming. I've had it for a bit so it's still my usual observations of the way that I see life and relationships."

The singer also compared being married to still "being like boyfriend and girlfriend".

"Being married is still just like being boyfriend and girlfriend with my husband, we're like good mates," she said in another interview.


Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story