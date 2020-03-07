Married Life is Wonderful, Says Ellie Goulding

Singer Ellie Goulding says her married life is "wonderful", adding that her husband Caspar Jopling will always be in the "honeymoon phase".
The Love Me Like You Do hitmaker got married to art dealer Jopling in August last year.
View this post on Instagram
This weekend I married the love of my life, in God’s own country, surrounded by the people I cherish. Overwhelmed with gratitude. Thank you eternally to everyone involved in such a special time, including every single person that traveled from far and wide to come and celebrate with us at York Minster- a place that my husband and his family hold close to their hearts. I will never forget your support and generosity. We both send you all so much love and a massive hug xx
In an interview to BANG Showbiz, she opened up about her married life, reports femalefirst.co.uk.
"It's wonderful," she said when asked about her married life.
View this post on Instagram
I spoke to @britishvogue about my wedding dress, and this is what I said 😊 “I was so thrilled and excited when I found out that the iconic and unparalleled Chloe wanted to design a bespoke wedding dress for me. I have loved them and their incredible team for years, so it only seemed right for Chloe to play big part of this special day. From day one they worked along side me to design, from head to toe, something timeless and classic, but with the all the Chloe opulence and spirit. Natasha was the perfect collaborator. I have never felt more special than the moment I first tried the dress on in Paris, and it was utterly awe inspiring to see the craftsmanship and attention to detail (I had C and E in the lace on veil, and the Yorkshire rose) they understood my longing for a very traditional dress 👗 Actually I could never thank you enough my dear people at @chloe , especially @nramsaylevi and @arnaudcauchois and to the lovely @juliahobbs_ . 💘
The 33-year-old singer, who previously dated Dougie Poynter until 2016, also revealed that her upcoming album was finished "a long time ago". It features her "observations of "life and relationships".
She said: "I wrote it a long time ago, so it's been a long time coming. I've had it for a bit so it's still my usual observations of the way that I see life and relationships."
The singer also compared being married to still "being like boyfriend and girlfriend".
"Being married is still just like being boyfriend and girlfriend with my husband, we're like good mates," she said in another interview.
Follow @News18Movies for more