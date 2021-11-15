Married to My Everything: Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa Tie the Knot, Share Beautiful Wedding Pictures

Also Read: Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa’s Wedding Card Goes Viral on Social Media

The actor shared their first photos as husband and wife on Instagram and wrote, “Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa Here’s to forever .. and beyond ❤️"

Patralekhaa too shared the photos on her handle and wrote, “I got married to my everything today; my boyfriend, my partner in crime, my family, my soulmate…My best friend for the last 11 years! There is no greater feeling than to be your wife! Here’s to our forever…"

As soon as they dropped the photos, congratulatory messages kept pouring in from their industry colleagues and friends. Actress Priyanka Chopra wrote on Patralekhaa’s post, “Omgeeee you guys are stunning! Congratulations"

Rajkummar’s Stree co-actor Aparshakti Khurana wrote, “❤️❤️❤️ congratulationssss. This is so so so special. Sorry couldn’t make it. See you guys very very sooon❤️❤️". Actress Sanya Malhotra said, “Haayeeeeeee congratulations you two ♥️ kitne sundar ❤️ @rajkummar_rao @patralekhaa"

Yesterday, the first photos and videos from their wedding celebrations emerged on social media. They had opted for all-white ensembles for the celebration as they were surrounded by their friends and family. While Patralekhaa was dressed in a white and silver gown with a long train, Rajkummar was dressed in white fusion wear.

In a video, shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram, Rajkummar is seen going down on one knee to present an engagement ring to his bride-to-be. The two then danced together as the guests cheered for them.

