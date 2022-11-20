Martin Brundle 'Momentarily' Forgets Who Ranveer Singh Is, Latter Reminds 'I'm a Bollywood Actor'

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh had a hilarious interaction with Martin Brundle during the Formula 1 race in Abu Dhabi. The former racing driver and commentator admitted that he ‘momentarily’ forgot who Ranveer is while interviewing him. He asked Ranveer to introduce himself to which he answered, “I’m a Bollywood actor and I hail from Mumbai, India. I am an entertainer."

Brundle further asked him how he feels to be present at the venue, to which an energetic Ranveer states, “On top of the world! I can feel the exhilaration and adrenaline." Ranveer was seen dressed in a funky yellow shirt with stripes which he styled with sunglasses. Brundle also complimented his outfit. Watch the interaction here:

Meanwhile, the actor is currently in Dubai where he recently attended an award show. A video of Singh has now surfaced on social media in which he can be seen getting emotional while accepting an award. In the viral clip, Ranveer Singh talked about his struggling days and revealed how his father helped him in paying Rs 50,000 when he first decided to make a portfolio.

“Do you remember, father? 12 years ago, I am going to make my portfolio. Every struggler makes a portfolio to show it to people during auditions, telling them that ‘I am a good actor, please provide me work’. Portfolio’s quotation was Rs 50,000. It was to be made by a big photographer. I told my father that it was way too expensive. My father said, ‘Don’t worry, your father is here," he said in Hindi as he broke down in tears.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer Singh will be seen with his Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt in Karan Johar’s next film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in key roles. It will hit theatres on April 28, 2023. He also has Cirkus in the pipeline with Rohit Shetty.

