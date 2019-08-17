Martin Freeman Confirms Black Panther 2, Says Will Be Returning for Sequel

Marvel Studios may not have made any formal announcements about Black Panther sequel, but actor Martin Freeman has confirmed his involvement in the project.

Freeman, who played CIA Agent Everett Ross in the Chadwick Boseman-fronted 2018 film, said he is not sure when the much-anticipated sequel will get into production.

"As far as I know, I will be (returning). As far as I know, I will be in another Black Panther. That's my understanding. As to when that will happen, I don't know," Freeman told Collider when asked about his return to Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"Black Panther 2" was not announced during Marvel Studios' San Diego Comic-Con, but Ryan Coogler is expected to return as the director of the new film.

Feige, however, later on hinted that a Black Panther movie can be a part of the studio's fifth phase.

Marvel introduced us to Black Panther last year. The superhero breed rooted in the backdrop of Wakanda, Africa, has kept itself and its technological advances hidden from the world for centuries. With least human interaction, the Wakandians have evolved and the world knows nothing about them.

In the film, the titular role of Black Panther is essayed by Chadwick Boseman, who takes up his power from a native heart-shaped herb. The film is an acclaimed blockbuster both critically and commercially.

Apart from being a global blockbuster with USD 1.3 billion worldwide, "Black Panther" also became the first Marvel superhero film to earn a best picture Oscar nod.

Talking of phase 4, Marvel announced films and tv series like-- Thor: Love and Thunder, Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3, Black Widow, The Eternals, Doctor Strange 2, Shang Chi, Blade and others in its phase four.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.