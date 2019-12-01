Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Martin Scorsese on Why Series Format Wasn't Ideal for The Irishman

Some people have argued that the film's story could have played in a mini-series format or developed over two seasons. 'The Irishman' started streaming on Netflix from November 27.

PTI

Updated:December 1, 2019, 1:43 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Martin Scorsese on Why Series Format Wasn't Ideal for The Irishman
A file photo.

Veteran filmmaker Martin Scorsese does not believe that his latest directorial "The Irishman" could have been told in a series format.

With a runtime of three hours and 29 minutes, the film is one of the longest features of recent times.

Some people have argued that the film's story could have played in a mini-series format or developed over two seasons.

But Scorsese never envisioned "The Irishman" as a series, since he wanted to tell the story in one go.

"You could say, 'This is a long story, you can play it out over two seasons' -- I saw somebody mention that. Absolutely no. I've never even thought of it. Because the point of this picture is the accumulation of detail," he told Entertainment Weekly.

"It's an accumulated cumulative effect by the end of the movie -- which means you get to see from beginning to end (in one sitting) if you're so inclined. A series is great, it's wonderful, you can develop character and plot lines and worlds are recreated. But this wasn't right for that," he added.

"The Irishman" features veteran actors Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci in the lead.

The film, based on Charles Brandt's 2004 Sheeran memoir, "I Heard You Paint Houses", chronicles the life story of legendary hitman for the Bufalino crime family, Frank "The Irishman" Sheeran (De Niro) and his role in the disappearance of the powerful Teamster Jimmy Hoffa (Pacino).

It started streaming on Netflix from November 27.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram