Martin Scorsese Says 'We Shouldn't be Invaded' by Marvel Films

Martin Scorsese had ticked off Marvel fans recently after stating that he did not consider superhero films as cinema. His comment was met with backlash from fans and MCU directors and stars. While it does not come as a surprise, Scorsese remained unaffected by the backlash and has taken another dig at the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The veteran filmmaker was speaking at a panel at the British Film Institute's London Film Festival. At the panel, Martin Scorsese discussed the future of cinema where he brought up the topic of Marvel. He said, "The value of a film that's like a theme park film, for example, the Marvel type pictures where the theaters become amusement parks, that’s a different experience. As I was saying earlier, it's not cinema, it’s something else. Whether you go for that or not, it is something else and we shouldn’t be invaded by it. And so that’s a big issue, and we need the theater owners to step up for that to allow theaters to show films that are narrative films."

This comment is not from his previous comments on Marvel films where he said, "I don’t see them. I tried, you know? But that’s not cinema. Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks. It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being."

Following his comments, he was met with backlash from many except Samuel Jackson and Robert Downey Jr. Samuel Jackson had stated "Films are films. You know, everybody doesn't like his stuff either. I mean, we happen to, but everybody doesn't. There are a lot of Italian-Americans that don't think he should be making films about them like that. Everybody's got an opinion, so it's okay. It's not going to stop anyone from making movies."

Robert Downey Jr. had appreciated Scorsese's comment saying that it meant the MCU needed to work on their flaws and do better in the future.

