1-min read

Martin Scorsese's Daughter Pulls a Marvel-themed Christmas Prank on Him

Francesca Scorsese, 20, playfully trolled her filmmaker father as she shared a photo of the Avengers-themed wrapping paper she used for his gifts on Christmas.

PTI

Updated:December 26, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
Martin Scorsese's Daughter Pulls a Marvel-themed Christmas Prank on Him
Martin Scorsese with daughter Francesca

Martin Scorsese may have been critical about superhero movies but that didn't deter his daughter Francesca Scorsese from pulling a little Marvel-themed prank on him.

Read: Martin Scorsese Says 'We Shouldn't be Invaded' by Marvel Films

Francesca, 20, playfully trolled her father as she shared a photo of the Avengers-themed wrapping paper she is using for her Scorsese's gifts.

"Look what I'm wrapping my dad's XMas gifts in," she captioned the photo posted on her Instagram story.

Scorsese daughter

The veteran filmmaker had recently started a debate around Marvel movies after he branded them as "theme park experience" and "not cinema.

"I don't see them. I tried, you know? But that's not cinema. Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks," the filmmaker told Empire.

He later elaborated on his comment in a New York Times op-ed, saying he was not questioning the talent of the people behind superhero films but the absence of "revelation, mystery or genuine emotional danger" in the movies.

Read: Karan Patel, Ankita Bhargava Share First Pic of Daughter Mehr Dressed as Santa Claus

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

