English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Marvel Already Working On Plans For Black Panther Sequel
Black Panther is among the first films by the house of Marvel Studios which predominantly has a black cast and also shows a number of strong women of substance who work as the protagonist T'Challa's allies.
This image released by Disney shows Lupita Nyong'o, Chadwick Boseman and Danai Gurira in a scene from Marvel Studios' "Black Panther." (Image: AP)
There is a "solid direction" in place already for Black Panther 2, says Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige.
The original Black Panther movie, which stars Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa and his titular alter-ego, may have only just hit screens in February, but Feige has confirmed a sequel will be coming too, reports ew.com.
When asked what he could reveal about Black Panther 2, the 44-year-old, said "Nothing specific to reveal, other than to say we absolutely will do that. One of the favourite pastimes at Marvel Studios is sitting around on a Part One and talking and dreaming about what we would do in a Part Two. There have been plenty of those conversations as we were putting together the first 'Black Panther'. We have ideas and a pretty solid direction on where we want to head with the second one."
Black Panther is among the first films by the house of Marvel Studios which predominantly has a black cast and also shows a number of strong women of substance who work as the protagonist T'Challa's allies. Set shortly after Captain America: Civil War, Black Panther shows T'Challa returning home to the isolated, technologically-advanced African nation of Wakanda to become king.
Distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, Black Panther also features Lupita Nyong'o, Michael B Jordon, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Forest Whittaker and Martin Freeman, among others.
Also Watch
The original Black Panther movie, which stars Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa and his titular alter-ego, may have only just hit screens in February, but Feige has confirmed a sequel will be coming too, reports ew.com.
When asked what he could reveal about Black Panther 2, the 44-year-old, said "Nothing specific to reveal, other than to say we absolutely will do that. One of the favourite pastimes at Marvel Studios is sitting around on a Part One and talking and dreaming about what we would do in a Part Two. There have been plenty of those conversations as we were putting together the first 'Black Panther'. We have ideas and a pretty solid direction on where we want to head with the second one."
Black Panther is among the first films by the house of Marvel Studios which predominantly has a black cast and also shows a number of strong women of substance who work as the protagonist T'Challa's allies. Set shortly after Captain America: Civil War, Black Panther shows T'Challa returning home to the isolated, technologically-advanced African nation of Wakanda to become king.
Distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, Black Panther also features Lupita Nyong'o, Michael B Jordon, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Forest Whittaker and Martin Freeman, among others.
Also Watch
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Monday 12 February , 2018
Cartist: The Big Attraction At Auto Expo 2018
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
ZTE Axon M First Look at MWC 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Monday 12 February , 2018 Cartist: The Big Attraction At Auto Expo 2018
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
Thursday 08 March , 2018 ZTE Axon M First Look at MWC 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sachin Tendulkar Heaps Praise on India U-19 Captain Prithvi Shaw
- Bengali Actress Moumita Saha Found Hanging in her Flat, Police Recover Suicide Note
- Jaya Prada Says Alauddin Khilji’s Character in Padmaavat Reminded Her of SP Leader Azam Khan
- Bajaj Dominar 400 Modified as Police Bike Unveiled – See Pics
- Renault Kwid Outsider Could Launch by 2019, to be More of an ‘SUV’