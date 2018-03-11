Marvel Already Working On Plans For Black Panther Sequel

There is a "solid direction" in place already for Black Panther 2, says Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige.The original Black Panther movie, which stars Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa and his titular alter-ego, may have only just hit screens in February, but Feige has confirmed a sequel will be coming too, reports ew.com.When asked what he could reveal about Black Panther 2, the 44-year-old, said "Nothing specific to reveal, other than to say we absolutely will do that. One of the favourite pastimes at Marvel Studios is sitting around on a Part One and talking and dreaming about what we would do in a Part Two. There have been plenty of those conversations as we were putting together the first 'Black Panther'. We have ideas and a pretty solid direction on where we want to head with the second one."Black Panther is among the first films by the house of Marvel Studios which predominantly has a black cast and also shows a number of strong women of substance who work as the protagonist T'Challa's allies. Set shortly after Captain America: Civil War, Black Panther shows T'Challa returning home to the isolated, technologically-advanced African nation of Wakanda to become king.Distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, Black Panther also features Lupita Nyong'o, Michael B Jordon, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Forest Whittaker and Martin Freeman, among others.