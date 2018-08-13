English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Marvel Announces 10th Anniversary Film Fest, Will Re-release All 20 MCU Movies in IMAX Theatres
Three films, Iron Man, The Incredible Hulk and Captain America: The First Avenger have never been released in IMAX.
Representative image
Marvel Studios is bringing all of its 20 MCU films to select IMAX theatres in the US and Canada to celebrate its 10th anniversary.
The studio announced a film festival in association with IMAX which will see all 20 Marvel Cinematic Universe titles -- from Iron Man to Ant-Man and the Wasp -- re-released in large-format in select IMAX cinemas between August 30 and September 6.
Three films, Iron Man, The Incredible Hulk and Captain America: The First Avenger have never been released in IMAX.
The first five days of the film festival will show all 20 films in release order, followed by two theme days centering around "Origins" and "Team Ups".
The film festival will conclude on September 6 with two films chosen especially by the fans through an online poll. "We knew we wanted to go big to celebrate 10 years of Marvel Studios, and you can't get any bigger than IMAX," Kevin Feige, producer and president of Marvel Studios said.
"This is an incredible celebration for fans. They will be able to see all of Marvel Studios' films back-to-back and really be immersed in the Marvel Cinematic Universe," he added.
