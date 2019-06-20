Marvel Announces Re-release of Avengers Endgame, Fans Flood Twitter with Avatar Memes
Soon after Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed that Avengers: Endgame will be re-released in theaters on June 28, fans stormed social media with a wide array of responses and memes.
Soon after Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed that Avengers: Endgame will be re-released in theaters on June 28, fans stormed social media with a wide array of responses and memes.
After much speculation, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed that Avengers: Endgame will be re-released in theaters on June 28. He further informed that the re-released version will have a deleted scene, a tribute, and some "extra surprises" for fans.
"Not an extended cut, but there will be a version going into theaters with a bit of a marketing push with a few new things at the end of the movie. If you stay and watch the movie, after the credits, there'll be a deleted scene, a little tribute, and a few surprises. Which will be next weekend," Screen Rant quoted Feige as saying.
As of now, Avengers: Endgame stands at the second position with its worldwide box office total of USD 2.743 billion. The film still needs to earn USD 45 million (Rs 313 crore) to catch up with James Cameron's Avatar , which has a total collection of USD 2.788 million to become the highest-grossing film of all time. Probably, re-releasing the film will help Endgame topple the box office figures of Avatar.
Read: Avengers Endgame Re-releasing in Theatres With New Post Credit Scene and 'Extra Surprises'
Soon after the announcement, fans stormed social media with a wide array of responses and memes. Take a look:
marvel trying to write and shoot three new scenes for avengers endgame in two days to try to top avatar's boxoffice grosses pic.twitter.com/5Bt4UMvcL9— Ciambellone (@Lightvvoodde) June 19, 2019
Kevin Feige: we are re-releasing #AvengersEndgameAvatar: pic.twitter.com/o7oMtgpe8d— Sanga Tembo (@SangaTembo) June 19, 2019
the box office next week after the new #AvengersEndgame cut is released pic.twitter.com/mY2KfVteLV— (@itsjustanx) June 19, 2019
June 19, 2019
Avenger End Game: ‘On your Left’Avatar: pic.twitter.com/gYjrYucrKk— Nelsonman (@ricNVsilva) June 19, 2019
When Endgame gets an extended cut and another theatrical release. #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/ZPwe2Zyv55— MisAnthro Pony (@MisAnthroPony) June 19, 2019
June 19, 2019
The film is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo from a script by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. The star-studded cast includes Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk, Chris Evans as Captain America, Scarlett Johansson as the Black Widow, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Don Cheadle as War Machine, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Josh Brolin as Thanos, Gwyneth Paltrow as Pepper Potts, Letitia Wright as Shuri, Samuel L Jackson as Nick Fury, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan, Brie Larson as Captain Marvel and Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Film-maker Fridays: "I Had to Live up to Mr Bachchan’s Expectations," Says Sujoy Ghosh
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
T-Series Reacts On Crossing 100mn Subscribers on YouTube
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
Noted Playwright And Actor Girish Karnad Dies At 81
Live TV
Recommended For You
- No Criminal Case Against Rasikh Salam After Age Fudging Ban
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Colin de Grandhomme is Our X-Factor: Williamson
- ICC World Cup 2019 | 'Game of the Tournament!' - Twitter Lauds Another New Zealand-South Africa Thriller
- Kota Girl Does The Impossible, Cracks All Major Competitive Exams in India
- Can You Trust Facebook’s Libra Cryptocurrency? Initial Regulatory Indicators Aren’t Exactly Positive
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s