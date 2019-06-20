Take the pledge to vote

Marvel Announces Re-release of Avengers Endgame, Fans Flood Twitter with Avatar Memes

Soon after Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed that Avengers: Endgame will be re-released in theaters on June 28, fans stormed social media with a wide array of responses and memes.

Updated:June 20, 2019, 3:24 PM IST
Marvel Announces Re-release of Avengers Endgame, Fans Flood Twitter with Avatar Memes
Soon after Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed that Avengers: Endgame will be re-released in theaters on June 28, fans stormed social media with a wide array of responses and memes.
After much speculation, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed that Avengers: Endgame will be re-released in theaters on June 28. He further informed that the re-released version will have a deleted scene, a tribute, and some "extra surprises" for fans.

"Not an extended cut, but there will be a version going into theaters with a bit of a marketing push with a few new things at the end of the movie. If you stay and watch the movie, after the credits, there'll be a deleted scene, a little tribute, and a few surprises. Which will be next weekend," Screen Rant quoted Feige as saying.

As of now, Avengers: Endgame stands at the second position with its worldwide box office total of USD 2.743 billion. The film still needs to earn USD 45 million (Rs 313 crore) to catch up with James Cameron's Avatar , which has a total collection of USD 2.788 million to become the highest-grossing film of all time. Probably, re-releasing the film will help Endgame topple the box office figures of Avatar.

Soon after the announcement, fans stormed social media with a wide array of responses and memes. Take a look:

The film is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo from a script by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. The star-studded cast includes Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk, Chris Evans as Captain America, Scarlett Johansson as the Black Widow, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Don Cheadle as War Machine, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Josh Brolin as Thanos, Gwyneth Paltrow as Pepper Potts, Letitia Wright as Shuri, Samuel L Jackson as Nick Fury, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan, Brie Larson as Captain Marvel and Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie.

