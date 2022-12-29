Marvel Announces Stan Lee's Documentary On His 100th Birth Anniversary; MCU Fans Miss 'Legend'

Marvel would not have been what it is if it wasn’t for American comic writer Stan Lee. To honour one of the greatest comic writers, the entertainment company has revealed the coming of a documentary in 2023. On what would have been Stan Lee’s 100th birthday, Marvel Entertainment on their official Instagram handle shared a clip of the teaser for the upcoming documentary, simply titled Stan Lee. They captioned the post, “100 years of dreaming. 100 years of creating. 100 years of Stan Lee. Stan Lee, an Original documentary, is streaming 2023 on DisneyPlus.”

Stan Lee and MCU fans got emotional, and paid tributes to the legend in the comments section of the announcement post. One of the comments read, “We miss you, Stan. Thank you for everything," another added, “A hero that created heros," A third comment reads, “A perfect honor to the Star."

The late comic writer is the co-creator of some of the most iconic Marvel characters. The long list includes Spider-Man, Fantastic Four, Iron Man, Black Panther, Hulk, X-Men, Thor, Silver Surfer, Ant-Man, Nick Fury and so many more.

Stan Lee not only created history with his characters but also became the first comic book creator to rival the fame of the characters he created. He began his career at the age of 17, in 1941, when he first got published. It was a prose story that appeared in Captain America Comics, the fifth issue. Two decades later, he had made himself known in the world of pop culture and went on to create history.

He had also made multiple cameos in MCU, an appearance fans always looked forward to. In Marvel’s top-grossing film to date, Avengers: Endgame Stan Lee made a bittersweet appearance. Appearing on screen as a seventies rebel, he drives past Camp Lehigh, yelling at the soldiers outside. Though the cameo lasted all but four seconds, this appearance remained with the audience for it being the last cameo before his passing. Stan Lee passed away at the age of 95, in November 2018, at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles.

Some of the other popular Stan Lee cameos in the MCU universe include an appearance in Guardians of the Galaxy, Volume 2, Thor: Ragnarok, and of course the cameo in Black Panther.

