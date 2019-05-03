English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Marvel's Avengers Endgame Becomes the Most Talked About Film on Twitter
'Avengers: Endgame' has generated more than 50 million tweets in its name, making it the most tweeted-about film of all time.
Image: Marvel/Twitter
That's correct. Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame has become the most tweeted-about film of all time. The superhero spectacle, which has just been running for seven days in Indian screens, has not only rewritten box office records in its favour, but has also become the most talked about film in history, tweets-wise. Twitter Moments claimed on Thursday evening that Russo Brothers' Avengers: Endgame has generated 50 million tweets in its name, making it the most popular film on the micro blogging site.
Marvel Entertainment retweeted the post which read, "50 million Tweets. *sɴᴀᴘ*. #AvengersEndgame is now the most Tweeted about movie ever."
In a separate post, Marvel wrote, "Another day, another record for Marvel Studios' #AvengersEndgame, as it takes the title of Most Tweeted About Film in Twitter history."
The most talked about characters from the film (via hashtags) are in the order:
1. Thanos (Josh Brolin)
2. Thor (Chris Hemsworth)
3. Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.)
4. Captain America (Chris Evans)
5. Hulk (Mark Ruffalo)
6. Loki (Tom Hiddleston)
7. Spider-Man (Tom Holland)
8. Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson)
9. Groot (voiced by Vin Diesel)
10. Nebula (Karen Gillan)
Featuring the above stars, Avengers: Endgame is running in theaters now. The film has earned more than USD 1.6 billion globally and counting. It mat surpass the lifetime collection of James Cameron's Avatar in the coming weeks.
Featuring the above stars, Avengers: Endgame is running in theaters now. The film has earned more than USD 1.6 billion globally and counting. It mat surpass the lifetime collection of James Cameron's Avatar in the coming weeks.
