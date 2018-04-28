English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War Beats Baaghi 2, Padmaavat To Become Biggest Opener of 2018
The film, directed by Russo brother, made Rs 40.13 crore at the Indian box-office on day one itself, beating Tiger Shroff starrer and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus which had earnings of Rs 25.10 crore and Rs 19 crore, respectively.
This image released by Marvel Studios shows Danai Gurira, Chadwick Boseman, Chris Evans, Scarlet Johansson and Sebastian Stan in a scene from "Avengers: Infinity War," premiering on April 27. (Image: AP)
Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War, which released in 2,000 screens in India, has set a record for the biggest opener of 2018, by out-grossing Baaghi 2 and Padmaavat. The film, directed by Russo brother, made Rs 40.13 crore at the Indian box-office on day one itself, beating Tiger Shroff starrer and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus which had earnings of Rs 25.10 crore and Rs 19 crore, respectively.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the figures: "East. West. North. South... It’s #AvengersInfinityWar wave across the country... Fri ₹ 31.30 cr. India biz NettBOC... GrossBOC: ₹ 40.13 cr... Sets a NEW BENCHMARK for Hollywood films in India... #Avengers #InfinityWar." (sic)
In another post, he wrote the figures were really marvelous because the Hollywood film was just released in 2,000 screens, whereas Tiger's Baaghi 2 were screened in over more than 3,000 cinema halls.
Avengers: Infinity War is one of the most expensive and elaborate projects in the history of Hollywood, assembling over 22 main heroes from MCU and maybe more in its second part. The film sees Thanos, the Infinity Stones-lusting alien, entering Earth to complete his Infinity Gauntlet and facing the collective force of all the MCU superheroes seen on the big screen so far.
East. West. North. South... It’s #AvengersInfinityWar wave across the country... Fri ₹ 31.30 cr. India biz NettBOC... GrossBOC: ₹ 40.13 cr... Sets a NEW BENCHMARK for Hollywood films in India... #Avengers #InfinityWar— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 28, 2018
TOP 5 - 2018— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 28, 2018
Opening Day biz...
1. #AvengersInfinityWar ₹ 31.30 cr
Note: English + dubbed versions
2. #Baaghi2 ₹ 25.10 cr
3. #Padmaavat ₹ 19 cr
Note: Thu release; incl previews on Wed ₹ 24 cr
Also: Hindi + Tamil + Telugu
4. #PadMan ₹ 10.26 cr
5. #Raid ₹ 10.04 cr
India biz.
#AvengersInfinityWar SMASHES RECORDS... Sets the BO on 🔥🔥🔥... BIGGEST START of 2018 so far... Numbers are an EYE-OPENER... More so, because it was released in just 2000+ screens... This Marvel movie is a MARVEL at the BO too... #Avengers #InfinityWar— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 28, 2018
