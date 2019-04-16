Marvel Boss Kevin Feige's Advice to Avengers Endgame Audience: Bring Tissues and Your Love

Make sure y'all have your tissues ready next to your popcorn as you are going to need emotional support after watching Avengers: Endgame.The closer we get to the Endgame premiere, the more details we get from those involved with the making of the movie, whether they’re cast members or Marvel executives.Now, during a media interaction in Seoul, Marvel boss Kevin Feige advised fans on how to prepare themselves before coming to watch the superhero saga in a theatre."Bring tissues. And bring your enthusiasm and love for these characters and cast because the actors have worked so hard for so long. We shot this movie for almost two years with Infinity War at the same time. I think just go into a theater full of fans and other people. And I hope you enjoy the movie," Feige told the media.The Russo brothers, who began their directorial journey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Captain America: Winter Soldier, further said that the film will keep the audience on the edge of their seats, so much so that a popcorn break would be difficult.“Like Kevin said, this movie is intended to be the culmination of the 22 movie run. There are a lot of wonderful stories that we are wrapping up with this movie. This movie is very substantial with a running time of three hours and one minute. So one thing you can do to prepare for this movie is to not eat or drink anything for maybe a couple of hours before theater. I would also say bring a snack with you to stay in the theater for a couple of hours," Anthony Russo said.Avengers: Endgame will hit theaters on April 26, and stars Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk, Chris Evans as Captain America, Scarlett Johansson as the Black Widow, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Don Cheadle as War Machine, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Josh Brolin as Thanos, Gwyneth Paltrow as Pepper Potts, Letitia Wright as Shuri, Samuel L Jackson as Nick Fury, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan, Brie Larson as Captain Marvel and Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie.